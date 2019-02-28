Your pictures on the theme of 'broken'

  • 28 February 2019

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "broken".

  • A broken colourful teapot containing a dead plant Stephen Taylor

    Stephen Taylor took this photo in the garden of a cafe in Dorset on a rainy Sunday afternoon. He says: "I love the splash of colour of the broken teapot in the gloomy surroundings. Indoors, the cafe was lovely and warm and welcoming - and did the most magnificent Victoria sponge."

  • Cracked pieces of ice jillanddick

    Richard Derwent shared this photo of shards of broken ice on the edge of Stickle Tarn mountain lake, above Great Langdale valley, in Cumbria.

  • A spider missing a leg dokyo dokyo jr

    Leonardo Fugoso says: "Poor guy, he's missing some parts. Despite all, he managed to weave his web last spring."

  • A stone gateway with a tree trunk lying across it Peter Whitehead

    Pete Whitehead took this photo in Galicia, Spain, of a churchyard gate blocked by a fallen tree. He named the image Please Use Other Entrance.

  • A man wearing a leather jacket with 'All Systems Fail' written on the back Robby Bernstein

    Robby Bernstein snapped this rebel in Camden High Street, north London.

  • A path made up of misshaped paving stones Sadaf Shabbir

    Sadaf Shabbir took this photo in Anafiotika, Greece, on Christmas Day in 2018, showing a path made up of a mosaic of stones.

  • A derelict courtyard containing a grand piano with a glass roof Jonk

    Photographer Jonk shot this image of the atrium of an abandoned palace in Poland, featuring an eerie broken piano.

  • Chipped figurines lined up together Mike and Rosie

    Broken chess pieces by Mike Reddy.

  • A shattered mirror with grass underneath Elisa Decker

    Elisa Decker says: "What struck me about this broken glass was the combination of transparency showing soft green leaves underneath, leaves not covered by the shards, and more opaque pieces of glass reflecting the sky."

  • A rotting chair upholstered with the union flag Judy Taylor

    "An old discarded chair amongst a pile of rubbish made me smile, kind of reminded me of the current Brexit debacle," says Judy Taylor. The next theme is "tactile" and the deadline for your entries is 5 March. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures", at the bottom of the page.

