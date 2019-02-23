In Pictures

Week in pictures: 16 - 22 February 2019

  • 23 February 2019

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

A view of a scene of a fire that broke out at a chemical warehouse in Dhaka, Bangladesh, 20 February 2019. Image copyright Mohammad Ponir Hossain / REUTERS
Image caption A fast-moving fire swept through the historic Chawkbazar district of Bangladesh's capital, Dhaka, killing at least 78 people.
Duke Blue Devils forward Zion Williamson reacts after falling in a basketball game against North Carolina Tar Heels at Cameron Indoor Stadium Image copyright Rob Kinnan/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters
Image caption College basketball player Zion Williamson was injured after only 33 seconds of a match when his Nike shoe fell apart. The Duke University forward, hailed by double NBA champion Kevin Durant as a "once in a generation athlete", hurt his left knee after his foot burst through his shoe when he landed while dribbling.
Sunlight hits the Horsetail Fall, turning it into a Firefall at Yosemite National Park, California, U.S., February 18, 2019, in this photo taken from social media. Image copyright @davidgaiz/davidgaiz.com/via REUTERS
Image caption Sunlight hits the Horsetail Fall at Yosemite National Park, California turning it into a Firefall. The rare phenomenon happens when light hits a waterfall tumbling down El Capitan. The intensity of the brief annual display in February depends on the volume of water and the cloud cover.
Presentational white space
Pink performs at the Brit Awards at the O2 Arena in London, Britain, 20 February 2019. Image copyright Hannah McKay / REUTERS
Image caption The US singer Pink received the outstanding contribution award in this year's Brit Awards. She opened her medley finale performance with new track, Walk Me Home.
People walk during a march from the city of Aqaba south of the capital, demanding more employment opportunities, on the highway near Amman, Jordan, 20 February 2019 Image copyright Muhammad Hamed / REUTERS
Image caption People participate on a march from the city of Aqaba, south of the Jordan capital Amman, demanding more employment opportunities.
Emirates Air Line cable cars are silhouetted against the backdrop of a super snow moon in Greenwich, London. Image copyright Yui Mok/PA Wire
Image caption Cable cars are silhouetted against the backdrop of a super snow moon in Greenwich, London.
A specimen of the giant Galapagos tortoise Chelonoidis phantasticus, thought to have gone extinct about a century ago, is seen at the Galapagos National Park on Santa Cruz Island in the Galapagos Archipelago, in the Pacific Ocean 1000 km off the coast of Ecuador, 19 February 2019. Image copyright RODRIGO BUENDIA/afp
Image caption A living member of a species of giant tortoise, which was thought to be extinct, has been found on the Galapagos Islands. An adult female, Chelonoidis phantasticus, also known as the Fernandina giant tortoise, was discovered under a bush on one of the remote islands earlier this week.
Jussie Smollett exits Cook County Department of Corrections after posting bail in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., 21 February 2019. Image copyright Joshua Lott / REUTERS
Image caption Jussie Smollett leaves Cook County Department of Corrections after posting bail in Chicago, Illinois. The 36-year-old African-American actor is accused of filing a fake police report claiming he was the victim of a homophobic and racist assault.
Buddhist monks carrying lit candles while the full moon rises during prayers to mark Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, near Bangkok. Image copyright Lillian SUWANRUMPHA / AFP
Image caption Buddhist monks carry lit candles while the full moon rises during prayers to mark Makha Bucha Day at the Wat Phra Dhammakaya temple, near Bangkok.
People a perform fire dragon dance to celebrate the Chinese Lantern Festival on the last day of Lunar New Year celebrations in Meizhou, Guangdong province, China 19 February 2019. Image copyright Reuters
Image caption People perform a fire dragon dance to celebrate the Chinese Lantern Festival on the last day of Lunar New Year celebrations in Meizhou, Guangdong province, China.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.

Related Topics