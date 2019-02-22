Your pictures on the theme of 'memory'

  • 22 February 2019

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "memory".

  • Wedding photos on a bedroom wall Bergina Leka

    Bergina Leka: "These photographs hang in my bedroom as a reminder that even though marriage can be tough sometimes, we both were happy to bind our lives. The good memories are what help us to keep going."

  • Pictures and books on top of a piano Richard Derwent

    Richard Derwent: "Family and musical memories on top of the piano in my dining room."

  • A slide projection of a photograph Muge Karatas

    Muge Karatas: "Memories of home through the lens of an analogue camera."

  • A woman taking a selfie while a young man dives off a wall into water. Martin Gargula

    Martin Gargula: "A woman makes a selfie memory, unaware of what is going on around her."

  • Children run in a playground in Berlin that has an old picture of children playing by the wall. Daniele Guardavaccaro

    Daniele Guardavaccaro: "Past and present playgrounds at the Berlin Wall."

  • Derek Bather sits in a room surrounded by memorabilia of his life Maya Njie

    Maya Njie: "Derek Bather is a man I met by chance. A Yorkshireman who moved to London in the 1960s, he lived a few streets away from me on the Isle of Dogs. I would go and visit him and listened to his stories about boxing in Bradford and his involvement in London gangland life during the 60s. He told me that his friends had all passed away, he had no family and that he was ready to go too. I felt like there was real importance in documenting him and his lifetime memorabilia."

  • An exhibit at the Swindon Railway Museum Jason Shrubb

    Jason Shrubb: "The memory of railway catering is often signified by the British Rail sandwich. This exhibit at Steam - Museum of the Great Western Railway in Swindon serves as a reminder that in distant memory, train travel must have been so much more sophisticated!"

  • A cemetery n Colombia you can see a cemetery that retains a cheerful atmosphere despite being a place where the memories of our loved ones remain. Diana Cristina Blanco Osorio

    Diana Cristina Blanco Osorio: "In a small town in Colombia you can see a cemetery that retains a cheerful atmosphere, despite being a place where the memories of our loved ones remain."

  • A man and a boy blowing bubbles Jane Sayliss

    Jane Sayliss took this picture of her grandson with his great-grandfather enjoying time together blowing bubbles. and The next theme is "broken" and the deadline for your entries is 19 February. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures" at the bottom of the page.

