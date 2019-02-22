Your pictures on the theme of 'memory'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "memory".
Bergina Leka
Bergina Leka: "These photographs hang in my bedroom as a reminder that even though marriage can be tough sometimes, we both were happy to bind our lives. The good memories are what help us to keep going."
Richard Derwent
Richard Derwent: "Family and musical memories on top of the piano in my dining room."
Muge Karatas
Muge Karatas: "Memories of home through the lens of an analogue camera."
Martin Gargula
Martin Gargula: "A woman makes a selfie memory, unaware of what is going on around her."
Daniele Guardavaccaro
Daniele Guardavaccaro: "Past and present playgrounds at the Berlin Wall."
Maya Njie
Maya Njie: "Derek Bather is a man I met by chance. A Yorkshireman who moved to London in the 1960s, he lived a few streets away from me on the Isle of Dogs. I would go and visit him and listened to his stories about boxing in Bradford and his involvement in London gangland life during the 60s. He told me that his friends had all passed away, he had no family and that he was ready to go too. I felt like there was real importance in documenting him and his lifetime memorabilia."
Jason Shrubb
Jason Shrubb: "The memory of railway catering is often signified by the British Rail sandwich. This exhibit at Steam - Museum of the Great Western Railway in Swindon serves as a reminder that in distant memory, train travel must have been so much more sophisticated!"
Diana Cristina Blanco Osorio
Diana Cristina Blanco Osorio: "In a small town in Colombia you can see a cemetery that retains a cheerful atmosphere, despite being a place where the memories of our loved ones remain."
Jane Sayliss
Jane Sayliss took this picture of her grandson with his great-grandfather enjoying time together blowing bubbles.