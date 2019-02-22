24 photographers document 24 hours

Image copyright Helen Chambers Image caption 00.00 Helen Chambers: Looking to London

Sixteen years ago, a group of 24 photographers set out to document every hour of New Year's Day, every year, for 24 years.

Image copyright Claire Spreadbury Image caption 01:00 Claire Spreadbury

This year, their work has been curated by American photojournalist Ed Kashi and is on show in Soho Square, west London, from Sunday, 24 February, until 19 March.

"To capture life in a 24-hour period, especially what life is these days, presents a great challenge," says Kashi.

"The visual representation of this concept has been poignantly, and in some cases poetically, reflected in this set of images.

"The variety of situations, people and atmospheres give a vibrant and visually dynamic feeling to the times we're living in."

Image copyright Wendy Aldiss Image caption 06:00 Wendy Aldiss

Image copyright Spei Image caption 09:00 Spei

Image copyright SARAH LUCY BROWN Image caption 13:00 Sarah Lucy Brown

Image copyright Jeff Moore Image caption 15:00 Jeff Moore

Image copyright Nicky Willcock Image caption 14:00 Nicky Willcock

Image copyright Ioana Marinca Image caption 20:00 Ioana Marinca

