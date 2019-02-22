24 photographers document 24 hours
Sixteen years ago, a group of 24 photographers set out to document every hour of New Year's Day, every year, for 24 years.
This year, their work has been curated by American photojournalist Ed Kashi and is on show in Soho Square, west London, from Sunday, 24 February, until 19 March.
"To capture life in a 24-hour period, especially what life is these days, presents a great challenge," says Kashi.
"The visual representation of this concept has been poignantly, and in some cases poetically, reflected in this set of images.
"The variety of situations, people and atmospheres give a vibrant and visually dynamic feeling to the times we're living in."
You can see more of this year's work on the project website.