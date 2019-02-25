In Pictures

Oscars 2019 pictures: Red carpet glamour

  • 25 February 2019
Nominees and guests showed off their glitzy outfits at the 91st Academy Awards, posing for photographers on the famous red carpet.

Billy Porter Image copyright EPA
Image caption Billy Porter brought a fierce look to the carpet with a tuxedo and black dress combo
Kacey Musgraves and Gemma Chan Image copyright EPA / Getty Images
Image caption Singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves (left) and British actor Gemma Chan both looked stunning in pink
Helen Mirren Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Helen Mirren showed off hues of pink and red with a swish of her dress
Spike Lee Image copyright EPA
Image caption Film director Spike Lee was a vision of purple with striking jewellery
Spike Lee Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Lee's chunky necklace was shaped as the symbol that the artist Prince used as his stage name
Gold shoes on the red carpet Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Equally impressive, Lee's gold shoes earned plenty of attention, appearing to be a dedication to an Oscar statuette
Melissa McCarthy Image copyright AFP
Image caption Oscar nominee Melissa McCarthy swooped onto the red carpet in a white cape
Glenn Close Image copyright AFP
Image caption Fellow nominee Glenn Close also sported a cape in dazzling gold to match her dress
Hannah Beachler Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Hannah Beachler, nominated for an Oscar for production design in Black Panther, complimented her dress with stunning jewellery
Adam Lambert Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Singer-songwriter Adam Lambert showed off a strikingly unique ear decoration
Marie Kondo Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Organising consultant and author Marie Kondo greeted photographers and fans
