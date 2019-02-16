Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Alexander Kuznetsov/REUTERS Image caption A person poses beneath a vibrant display of the Aurora Borealis (Northern Lights) near Inari in Lapland, Finland.

Image copyright Emma McIntyre/Getty images Image caption Lady Gaga performs on stage at the 61st annual Grammy Awards. Gaga won three prizes, including best pop performance for Joanne and best pop duet for Shallow, from the Oscar-nominated film A Star Is Born.

Image copyright Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports/reuters Image caption Philadelphia 76ers centre Joel Embiid jumps over actress Regina King as he tries to keep the ball in play during a basketball game against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. He crashed feet-first into MSG networks statistician Dave Fried, who was sitting behind the scorer's table.

Image copyright Peter Byrne/PA Wire Image caption The Duchess of Cornwall stands between the wings of artist Paul Curtis's mural entitled For All Liverpool's Liver Birds during a visit to Merseyside with the Prince of Wales.

Image copyright Sarah Stier/Getty images Image caption Melody Salmi blow dries saliva out of the mouth of her St Bernard named Baby Arista during Breed Judging at the 143rd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show in New York City.

Image copyright Ilya Naymushin/REUTERS Image caption A passenger train moves along the bank of the Yenisei River in the Siberian Taiga forest, which is covered with snow and hoarfrost outside Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

Image copyright DIMITAR DILKOFF/afp Image caption People pray around a cross-shaped platform covered with candles placed in jars of honey, during a ceremony marking the day of Saint Haralampi, protector of beekeepers, at the Church of the Blessed Virgin in Blagoevgrad, Bulgaria.

Image copyright Andrew Renneisen/Getty Images Image caption A woman picks roses inside greenhouses at Wildfire Flowers in Naivasha, Kenya. The country supplies more roses to the European Union than any other. Approximately 50% of its exported flowers are sold at auctions in the Netherlands, the source of most of Europe's Valentine's Day bouquets.

Image copyright Dan Kitwood/Getty Image Image caption Consultant surgeon Matt Smith performs an ultrasound on a horse at the Newmarket Equine Hospital in Newmarket, England. Horse racing in Britain resumed on Wednesday after a six-day shutdown following an outbreak of equine flu.

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Albania's Prime Minister Edi Rama reacts as ink is thrown at him by members of the opposition during a parliamentary session in Tirana, Albania.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.