Kings of the jungle on top in photo award

Image copyright David Lloyd

A photograph of a pair of male lions, entitled Bond of Brothers, is the winner of the People's Choice Award at this year's Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition.

It was taken by professional photographer David Lloyd, who saw off competition from more than 45,000 entries. A shortlist of 25 images was selected by the Natural History Museum and opened to the public to vote for their favourite.

"I'm so pleased that this image did well because it illustrates the emotion and feeling of animals and emphasises that this is not limited to humans," says Lloyd, who is from New Zealand but living in London.

"It is something I think more people need to be aware of for the sake of all animals."

The picture can be seen at the Natural History Museum alongside other highly, commended entries, four of which are shown here.

Image copyright Wim van den Heever Image caption Three king penguins on a beach in the Falkland Islands were the subject of Wim Van Den Heever's picture

Image copyright Matthew Maran Image caption Matthew Maran's photograph shows a fox walking towards graffiti art in London

Image copyright Justin-Hofman Image caption A famished polar bear in the Canadian Arctic, as seen by Justin Hofman

Image copyright Bence Mate Image caption Hungarian photographer Bence Máté also features, with a picture of three painted wolves, African wild dogs, playing with the leg of an impala

All photographs courtesy Wildlife Photographer of the Year