Your pictures on the theme of 'wheels'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "wheels".
-
Charlotte Hiiemae
"My daughter took this shot of her school artwork project 'wheel of colour'. She was 12 years old at the time." - Wendy Hiiemae
-
Beverley Copson
Beverley Copson took this mesmerising photo of a wheel in a bike shop in Utrecht in the Netherlands.
-
Warren Salmon
The inner workings of a watch, taken by Warren Salmon.
-
Bill Cunliffe
"We came across this set of ancient stone wheels on a cold and windy day in the Peak District."- Bill Cunliffe
-
Chris Jones
Chris Jones took this shot when he was camping on the banks of the Deschutes River in Oregon.
-
Timothy Sandow
A spider web in Raleigh Durham, North Carolina.
-
Joanne Pattison
A father and son spinning a prayer wheel in Thimphu, Bhutan
-
Alessandra Distefano
Alessandra Distefano took this photo of his shadow while riding home.
-
Khaldoun Zeineddine
Syrian child refugees playing with an old bicycle in a refugee camp in north Lebanon.
-
Christopher Grayson
Christopher Grayson took this night shot of a Ferris wheel in Dean Castle Country Park, Kilmarnock, Scotland. The next theme is "contrasting colours" and the deadline for your entries is 12 February. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures" at the bottom of the page.