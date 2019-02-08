Your pictures on the theme of 'wheels'

Christopher Grayson took this night shot of a Ferris wheel in Dean Castle Country Park, Kilmarnock, Scotland. The next theme is "contrasting colours" and the deadline for your entries is 12 February. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures" at the bottom of the page.