Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Monica Almeida / Reuters Image caption Angela Bassett, Lupita Nyong'o and Danai Gurira pose backstage with their Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture award for the film Black Panther at the 25th Screen Actors Guild Award in Los Angeles.

Image copyright Ilya Naymushin / Reuters Image caption Mykh, a two-year-old Great Gray Owl, sits on the head of ornithologist Daria Koshcheyeva during a training session to tame wild animals for further research and interaction with visitors. It is part of a project at a zoo in the Siberian Taiga forest in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

Image copyright Yuri Gripas / Reuters Image caption US Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at a House Democrats news conference to reintroduce the "Paycheck Fairness Act" on Capitol Hill in Washington. The bill aims to close the gap between how much men and women are paid.

Image copyright Dai Kurokawa / EPA Image caption Children in a classroom during their lunch break at the Fruitful Rescue Centre, an orphanage in Kenya's capital, Nairobi.

Image copyright HJeon Heon-Kyun / EPA Image caption Supporters of former "comfort woman" Kim Bok-dong are seen outside the Japanese Embassy in Seoul, South Korea, following her death. She was one of an estimated 200,000 women who were forced to become prostitutes by Japan during World War Two. Many of the women came from China and South Korea, but also from the Philippines, Indonesia and Taiwan.

Image copyright Mauro Pimentel /AFP / Getty Images Image caption People pray outside the Brumadinho Matriz Church during a service in honour of the missing people and victims of a dam collapse at an iron-ore mine in south-eastern Brazil in the community of Parque das Cachoeiras.

Image copyright Tony Gentile / Reuters Image caption Pope Francis arrives to lead the Wednesday general audience in the Paul VI Audience Hall at the Vatican.

Image copyright AFP Image caption Pedestrians in cities across parts of the US protect their faces from the extreme cold during one of the worst cold snaps to hit the US Midwest in decades. Ninety million people - a third of the US - have seen temperatures of -17C (0F) or below. Some 250 million Americans overall have experienced the "polar vortex" conditions.

Image copyright Andrew Sharpe / Rex / Shutterstock Image caption Sunrise over Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire, after the coldest night of the year as parts of the UK experienced snow and icy conditions.

Image copyright Hannah McKay / Reuters Image caption A woman takes part in the Cold Water Swimming Championships at Tooting Bec Lido in south London.

