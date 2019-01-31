Your pictures on the theme of 'waiting'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "waiting".
Daniel Yiu
Daniel Yiu: "An audience awaits the show at the famous Teatro alla Scala opera house in Milan, Italy."
Nic Drew
Nic Drew took this photo at Ropley station on the Watercress Line: "The steam train driver seemed to be in his own world, whilst waiting to depart."
Oros Claudiu
Oros Claudiu snapped this smiling man with his apples.
Dayve Ward
Dayve Ward: "I caught this person admiring the view as the sun broke out fleetingly."
Jonathan Wilkes
Jonathan Wilkes: "A lady attendant waiting in the shade for visitors to arrive at the Ben Youssef Madrasa in the centre of Marrakesh."
Roman Glukhman
Roman Glukhman says this Mariachi band in Xochimilco in Mexico City was waiting to be picked up by a passing boat.
Hero Wong
Hero Wong took this picture of a worker on his break at an incense factory in China.
BOB GOODE
Bob Goode shared with us his digitised picture of a still taken in 1983.
Patrick Temmerman
Patrick Temmerman: "Taken a few years ago in Antwerp. The lady would occasionally turn and yell at some unseen person or thing in the darkened doorway."
Ross Swift
Ross Swift photographed the lunchtime rush at a typical British chippy.
Jayne Haywood
Jayne Haywood: "Living in an area with high unemployment on the outskirts of Johannesburg. A boy waits for something to happen or someone to call. No electronic devices await him, just contemplation."
Verna Evans
Verna Evans photographed these ballerinas waiting in a queue for the loo.
Vicky
Vicky: "This cat was having fun sitting on the wall and 'swiping' at passers-by."
Al Garber
