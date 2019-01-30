In Pictures

In Pictures: Snow covers parts of the UK

  • 30 January 2019
As snow blankets large parts of the UK, we look at some of the most striking wintry images.

Snow in Chorley, Lancashire Image copyright Avril Kos
Image caption Blue skies were creeping in as Avril Kos shot this landscape in Chorley, Lancashire.
Overnight snow on a vehicle in Liverpool Image copyright PA
Image caption In Liverpool, overnight snow covered vehicles as travellers faced delays.
Overnight snow surrounds the statue of the Beatles in Liverpool Image copyright PA
Image caption Snow settled around statues of the Beatles at Liverpool's Pier Head.
People walk along a snow covered road in Altrincham Image copyright Reuters
Image caption In Altrincham, residential streets were blanketed in snow.
People walk along a snow covered road in Altrincham Image copyright Reuters
Image caption As more than 200 schools were shut in north-west England, some braved the snowfall.
A child plays in the snow in Manchester Image copyright Reuters
Image caption In Manchester, people wasted no time in building a snowmen.
Snow plough at Liverpool John Lennon Airport Image copyright PA
Image caption At Liverpool John Lennon Airport, a snow plough was busy at work.
Snow covered daffodils in Liverpool. Image copyright PA
Image caption In Liverpool, daffodils were dusted with snow.
A train at Hunt's Cross station in Liverpool Image copyright PA
Image caption A train at Hunt's Cross station in Liverpool travelled along a snow-covered cutting.
Bidston Windmill covered in snow Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption Dogs enjoyed the snow at Bidston Windmill near Birkenhead.

