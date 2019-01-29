These are external links and will open in a new window
Last summer the world's greatest football tournament saw thousands of fans head to Russia to watch 32 nations compete to be world champions. It was an opportunity photojournalist Peter Dench could not resist and so he set out across the country on the Trans-Siberian Railway, travelling more than 5,000 miles in seven days.
Ahead of Peter's work going on show in London, we look back at a few of the pictures taken during his journey.
Trans-Siberian World Cup by Peter Dench can be seen at the After Nyne Gallery in Holland Park, London, from 31 January to 5 February 2019.