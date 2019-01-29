In Pictures

A photographer's Trans-Siberian World Cup journey

  • 29 January 2019

Last summer the world's greatest football tournament saw thousands of fans head to Russia to watch 32 nations compete to be world champions. It was an opportunity photojournalist Peter Dench could not resist and so he set out across the country on the Trans-Siberian Railway, travelling more than 5,000 miles in seven days.

Ahead of Peter's work going on show in London, we look back at a few of the pictures taken during his journey.

Statue of Lenin at Belogorsk, Amur Oblast in Russia Image copyright Peter Dench
Image caption On the station platform at Belogorsk, Amur Oblast, a golden statue of Lenin gestures towards the Trans-Siberian railway
A football fan drinking beer Image copyright Peter Dench
Image caption Dench's cabin-mate for start of the journey, Toni, a FC Rostov football fan who works in the Russian army
A young Russian fan Image copyright Peter Dench
Image caption A Russian fan at the Moscow Fifa Fan Fest located at Vorobyovy Gory (Sparrow Hills) with a venue capacity of 25,000
A football fan in Moscow Image copyright Peter Dench
Image caption A fan outside the Fan Fest looks down the hill, directly towards Luzhniki Stadium and the city of Moscow
Football fans with makeshift sunshades Image copyright Peter Dench
Image caption Football fans with makeshift sunshades
Danish fans drink beer and sing in central Moscow Image copyright Peter Dench
Image caption Danish fans drink beer and sing in central Moscow ahead of their match with France
A woman sells smoked fish on the platform at Barabinsk in Russia Image copyright Peter Dench
Image caption A woman sells smoked fish to passengers on the platform at Barabinsk, during a short stop
A young woman sitting in third class Image copyright Peter Dench
Image caption A young woman sitting in third class
Two Russian soldiers Image copyright Peter Dench
Image caption Two Russian soldiers pose for a picture during another short stop
A man and a baby try to cope with the heat during their journey Image copyright Peter Dench
Image caption A man and a baby try to cope with the heat during their journey
Omsk station in Russia Image copyright Peter Dench
Image caption A 50-minute stop at Omsk station allows passengers to buy supplies for their journey
Army recruits play cards Image copyright Peter Dench
Image caption Army recruits play cards in a third-class carriage
A football fan on the phone Image copyright Peter Dench
Image caption Time to stretch the legs again and perhaps phone home during another short stop
Passengers asleep in a second-class cabin on the Trans-Siberian Railway Image copyright Peter Dench
Image caption Passengers asleep in a second-class cabin on the Trans-Siberian Railway

Trans-Siberian World Cup by Peter Dench can be seen at the After Nyne Gallery in Holland Park, London, from 31 January to 5 February 2019.

All photographs copyright Peter Dench.

