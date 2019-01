Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Mark Blinch/REUTERS Image caption Rahaf Mohammed, an 18-year-old Saudi woman who fled her family, speaks at the COSTI Corvetti Education Centre in Toronto, Canada. Mohammed made headlines when she flew to Thailand and barricaded herself in a hotel while appealing on Twitter for help to avoid deportation.

Image copyright Leonhard Foeger/REUTERS Image caption Members of the Austrian army shovel snow on a rooftop after heavy snowfall in Werfenweng, Austria. Much of Europe has been hit by heavy snow, resulting in at least two dozen deaths in the past few weeks and resulting in widespread travel disruption.

Image copyright Chris Kleponis/Getty Images Image caption US President Donald Trump presents a fast food feast at the White House, blaming the partial government shutdown for a lack of catering staff. The president welcomed the winners of the national college football championship, the Clemson Tigers, with more than 300 burgers, as well as fries and pizzas.

Image copyright Susana Vera/REUTERS Image caption A horse is ridden through flames during the annual Las Luminarias celebration in the village of San Bartolome de Pinares, Spain. Thought to be 500 years old, the event takes place on the eve of Saint Anthony's Day - Saint Anthony is the patron saint of animals.

Image copyright Issei Kato/REUTERS Image caption People in loin cloths pray as they bathe in ice-cold water in a ceremony to purify their souls and wish for good health in the new year, at the Teppozu Inari shrine in Tokyo, Japan.

Image copyright Agencja Gazeta/via REUTERS Image caption A vet performs a check-up on an African lion cub in Wroclaw, Poland.

Image copyright David 'Dee' Delgado/Getty Images Image caption Two men ride a New York City subway line during the 18th annual No Pants Subway Ride. Arranged by US comedy collective Improv Everywhere, the prank takes place in cities around the world, with participants nonchalantly acting as if they have forgotten their trousers.

Image copyright Brian Snyder/REUTERS Image caption A rare giant ice disc, which is approximately 91m (298ft) wide, spins slowly in the Presumpscot River in Westbrook, Maine, US. Researchers believe ice discs spin because of temperature changes in the water, chipping away the edges and creating a circular shape.

Image copyright FRANCOIS GUILLOT/AFP Image caption A model presents a creation by Walter Van Beirendonck, during the men's Fall/Winter 2019/2020 collection fashion show in Paris.

Image copyright Jane Barlow/PA Image caption Dippy the diplodocus is cleaned and put back together after being transported to Glasgow, ahead of going on display at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum. The diplodocus cast is currently on a tour of the UK, having previously been displayed for 38 years at the Natural History Museum in London.

