Your pictures on the theme of 'forgotten objects'

Helen Duvall: "This mannequin was sold at a farmer's auction in Devon as a job lot with a trailer and general junk. Her name, Julie, was written on her forehead. Tucked under my arm, with a camera in my hand, I took her into the woods near my home feeling rather concerned at what the neighbours might think if they were to see me. As I walked through the woodland, I came across this old council window frame buried underneath the ivy. I lifted it up, opened the window and it seemed a perfect marriage for Julie - the transition, as I imagined it, from a flashy high fashion window to the end of her modelling career."