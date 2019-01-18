Your pictures on the theme of 'forgotten objects'
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "forgotten objects".
-
Dayve Ward
Dayve Ward: "Six years ago Paul Rose (the intrepid explorer) had an idea of clearing some of the flotsam and jetsam that lay at the bottom of Windermere in the Lake District. Paul had the idea of bringing a handful of divers he knew to help. That handful grew to over 260 plus 100 on-shore volunteers! This is one of the images I made."
-
Susan Riggs
Susan Riggs: "I recently found my very loved, very worn ballet shoes from when I was a teenager. I've just started ballet again after a 22 year gap."
-
Henry Matthiessen III
Henry Matthiessen III: "Bombfire Pizza was the creation of Tom Holman who passed in March 2018. Bombfire was a popular, ongoing, ever-changing customer-interactive piece of art, which now sits abandoned, cold and alone, only a thought for those who remember Tom and his oasis from the seriousness of life. Bombfire sat nestled on the banks of the Mississippi River in Sabula, Iowa."
-
Toderici Remus
Toderici Remus: "In Romania, often the authorities are taken by surprise by the winter and snow, but apparently so is the population. It is the case of a poor house at the edge of the village Cheresig where a family of six lives in a cottage, where only a single room can be heated and where they all sleep. Before Christmas, an NGO visited them to bring clothes and gifts for the children, but the clothes were forgotten while out to dry, and froze instead."
-
Jonathan Beamish
Jonathan Beamish took this picture of washed-up plastic while working on a project about the Thames Foreshore and some of the odd things people find at low tide.
-
Peter Dulis
Peter Dulis's picture of a 1936 Corbitt truck: "I found this beauty in a ghost town mine just outside of Jerome, Arizona. Located high on top of Cleopatra Hill, this baby needed chains on its tyres to get around in winter time."
-
Chris Jones
Chris Jones: "This one-room school sits in the corner of a wheat field in Washington State, forgotten by all except the farmer who plants right up to the front door. It's laudable that the farmer provided land for this school but impossible to say who attended, as there isn't a home in sight."
-
Richard Digby
Richard Digby: "An image of the disused Porth Wen Brickworks, just outside Amlwch on the northern side of Anglesey, Wales. The image was taken using a large format 5x4in press camera, to which I attached a 7in Aero-Ektar f/2.5, a slightly radioactive lens stripped from a World War II-era aerial reconnaissance camera."
-
Helen Duvall
Helen Duvall: "This mannequin was sold at a farmer's auction in Devon as a job lot with a trailer and general junk. Her name, Julie, was written on her forehead. Tucked under my arm, with a camera in my hand, I took her into the woods near my home feeling rather concerned at what the neighbours might think if they were to see me. As I walked through the woodland, I came across this old council window frame buried underneath the ivy. I lifted it up, opened the window and it seemed a perfect marriage for Julie - the transition, as I imagined it, from a flashy high fashion window to the end of her modelling career."
-
Silke Mildenberger
Silke Mildenberger: "Forgotten cars are ageing and slowly disappearing in a forest in Maine, US."
-
Mike Ribbans
Mike Ribbans at the City of Arts and Sciences, Valencia: "If you look carefully it becomes clear that their phones are, for the time being, forgotten objects."
-
Holly Manktelow
Holly Manktelow: "My new husband and I came across this forgotten object on our honeymoon in the US last year. This original Union Pacific train car can be found in the ghost town of Rhyolite in the Nevada desert."
-
Snell Mills
Snell Mills: "My grandfather and grandmother raised four girls in a one-bath, two-bedroom, 1000-square foot bungalow in Tennessee during the middle of the 20th Century. They had a one-cow barn behind the house which my grandfather turned into his refuge as he was severely outnumbered and sometimes needed an escape. Wood working, electronics, and model trains kept him occupied. He built cubbyholes for various items and stuffed them full of crystal radio coils, switches, model train parts, vacuum tubes, and assorted wire and insulators needed to keep things running in the early years of the electronic age."
-
Roseanne Bateman
Roseanne Bateman sent this picture of a previously abandoned dog, who has since been adopted.