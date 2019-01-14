In Pictures

Snow covers Washington as US shutdown continues

  • 14 January 2019

As a partial government shutdown continues in the US, the longest in its history, residents of the Washington area woke on Sunday to find that heavy snow had fallen overnight.

Snow is seen falling at night in front of the White House Image copyright Reuters

Still more snow is expected to fall, but here are pictures showing the scenes in Washington on Sunday:

People sledging on Capitol Hill in Washington Image copyright EPA
Image caption Winter Storm Gia brought the first snow of the year to Washington
People sledging on Capitol Hill in Washington Image copyright AFP
Image caption People took to Capitol Hill to sled down the slope
Statue of Andrew Jackson covered in snow Image copyright EPA
Image caption Snow blanketed a statue of Andrew Jackson, the seventh president of the United States, in Lafayette Square
A vehicle clears snow to create a path next to the White House Image copyright AFP
Image caption US Park Service workers had to clear snow from the White House driveway
People participate in a snowball fight on the National Mall Image copyright AFP
Image caption Snowball fights ensued on the National Mall
Three people wear American Revolution outfits while walking in snow Image copyright AFP
Image caption This group were seen walking in Rock Creek Park dressed in American Revolution outfits
A man kite surfs in the snow Image copyright AFP
Image caption A man used a kite to snowboard on the National Mall next to the Washington Monument
A man in a sleeping bag sleeps in the snow Image copyright AFP
Image caption A homeless man was seen resting above a warm air vent near the White House.
A hawk dives to catch prey in the snow on the National Mall Image copyright EPA
Image caption Photographer Ting Shen caught this shot of a hawk diving to catch prey in the snow on the National Mall
A dog wrapped up in the coat of a man Image copyright EPA
Image caption Vinny the dog was wrapped up warm with its owner in Fairfax Station, Virginia

