Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Ilya Naymushin/REUTERS Image caption A man dressed as Ded Moroz, the Russian equivalent of Santa Claus, helps a member of the Cryophile amateur winter swimmers' club into the icy waters of the Yenisei River during an event marking the Christmas and New Year season in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

Image copyright Issei Kato/REUTERS Image caption Floyd Mayweather knocks down Tenshin Nasukawa during an exhibition boxing match at the Saitama Super Arena. The American former five-weight world champion needed only 140 seconds to beat the Japanese kickboxer in Tokyo.

Image copyright CAROLINE THIRION/AFP Image caption After two years of delays, the Democratic Republic of Congo voted in presidential elections. Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) agents count votes during an electricity cut, while watched by observers at Kiwele college in Lubumbashi.

Image copyright Brett Hemmings/Getty Images Image caption A wave of celebrations illuminated the skies above cities around the world to welcome the arrival of the new year. The fireworks over the Sydney Harbour Bridge in Australia lasted for 12 minutes.

Image copyright Tony Gentile/REUTERS Image caption Pope Francis plays with a ball as members of Circus of Cuba perform during the Wednesday general audience in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican.

Image copyright ANTONIO LACERDA/EPA Image caption An unruly horse slows the procession as new Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and wife Michelle head to the Planalto Palace on a Rolls-Royce for his swearing-in ceremony, in Brasilia, Brazil.

Image copyright Tim K Jensen/Ritzau Scanpix/REUTERS Image caption The Great Belt Bridge is seen after traffic has been closed in both directions because of a train accident in Denmark. A commuter train is believed to have been hit by a trailer from a passing freight train during a heavy storm.

Image copyright Sivaram V/REUTERS Image caption Police remove members of Kerala Students Union, the student wing of India's main opposition Congress party, as they take part in a protest after women entered the Sabarimala temple, in Kochi. A centuries old ban was broken when two women walked into a South Indian shrine. A Supreme Court decision in September 2018 overturned the ban but protesters had stopped women from entering.

Image copyright Tyrone Siu/REUTERS Image caption People visit the annual ice festival in the city of Harbin, Heilongjiang province, China.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.