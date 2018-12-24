In pictures: World celebrates Christmas

Services are being held around the world as Christians mark the birth of Christ.

Here is our selection of some of the best images so far.

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption At a Christmas Eve mass in the Vatican, Pope Francis urged more "sharing and giving", denouncing the "insatiable greed" of modern consumerism

Image copyright EPA Image caption In Egypt, this little girl listened attentively during a church service in Cairo

Image copyright EPA Image caption Meanwhile, this couple kissed by a Christmas tree in Istanbul, Turkey

Image copyright EPA Image caption A cardboard cutout of Pope Francis turned up at this church in Taipei, Taiwan

Image copyright Reuters Image caption These altar boys played a key role during celebrations in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of Congo

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A young boy, part of a group of thousands of migrants travelling from Central America to the US, celebrates at a shelter in Tijuana, Mexico

Image copyright AFP/Getty Images Image caption In France, so-called "yellow vests" protesters held a service at a roundabout in the northern town of Somain

Image copyright EPA Image caption This woman prayed in silence at a church in Beijing, China

Image copyright Reuters Image caption A Christian community attended a mass at Santa Maria Church in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.