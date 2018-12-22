In Pictures

Week in pictures: 15-21 December 2018

  • 22 December 2018

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image caption Zhao Jian Wen feeds a stingray while dressed as Santa Claus during SEA Aquarium's Christmas festivities in Singapore.
Image caption Weary passengers await announcements at Gatwick Airport after its runway closed just after 21:00 on 19 December when two drones were spotted flying over the perimeter fence and into the airfield. It did not reopen until Friday morning. Thousands of people's flights were cancelled because of what police called "a deliberate act to disrupt the airport".
Image caption A mother of a child who died from suspected Ebola cries near the coffin in Beni, Democratic Republic of Congo.
Image caption Residents stare at the remains of Educandos neighbourhood the day after it was ravaged by a massive fire in Manaus, Brazil. No deaths were reported in the blaze, which authorities said might have been caused by a pressure cooker.
Image caption Workers put the finishing touches to a statue, entitled Julia, designed by Spanish artist Jaume Plensa in Madrid.
Image caption A street vendor sells Christmas decorations on a street in the Senegalese capital, Dakar.
Image caption A search-and-rescue team approaches the Soyuz MS-09 capsule, carrying International Space Station crew members, shortly after its landing in a remote area near the town of Zhezkazgan, Kazakhstan.
Image caption People gather to take photos of the latest piece of artwork by guerrilla artist Banksy, in Port Talbot, Wales. The British artist, who keeps his identity a secret, used his verified Instagram account to confirm the graffiti piece was his.
Image caption Former US President Barack Obama delivers gifts and greets patients and their parents at the Children's National medical centre in Washington DC.
Image caption Choristers take part in a rehearsal at St Paul's Cathedral in London.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.

