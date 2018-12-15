In Pictures

Week in pictures: 8 - 14 December 2018

  • 15 December 2018

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

An armed soldier stands outside a cathedral in Strasbourg Image copyright PATRICK HERTZOG / AFP
Image caption A French soldier stands guard at Strasbourg Christmas Market in France, after gunman Cherif Chekatt opened fire there, killing three people. Chekatt was shot dead by police on Thursday.
Presentational white space
Sir Graham Brady stands with others in the Houses of Parliament Image copyright Stefan Rousseau / PA
Image caption Sir Graham Brady (centre), chairman of the 1922 Committee, announces that Theresa May has survived a motion of no confidence from her own party at the Houses of Parliament in London, winning by 200 votes to 117.
Presentational white space
Soldiers hold their camera phones up and take pictures Image copyright TIZIANA FABI / AFP
Image caption Italian soldiers take photos of Pope Francis as he arrives for the weekly general audience in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican.
Presentational white space
A building covered in frost Image copyright KLAUS-DIETMAR GABBERT / Getty Images
Image caption The terrace of a restaurant is covered in frost on the summit of the Brocken mountain in the Harz region, central Germany.
Presentational white space
A group of people are seen outside a derelict building Image copyright Stefano Montesi / Getty Images
Image caption A man dressed as Santa Claus stands outside a former penicillin factory in Rome, Italy, following an evacuation by police forces and firefighters. The derelict building was the home of migrants who resided in poor living conditions.
Presentational white space
A woman has tear gas sprayed in her face Image copyright Yves Herman / Reuters
Image caption A woman is sprayed with tear gas by a riot police officer during a 'yellow vests' protest against higher fuel prices, in Brussels, Belgium. Reuters photographer Yves Herman said of the woman: "When one young man was seized, a young woman with him rushed towards the line of police, shouting that he had done nothing wrong ... She wasn't even wearing one of the fluorescent yellow vests."
Presentational white space
Emmanuel Macron sits at a desk in the Elysee Palace Image copyright LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP
Image caption French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a special address to the nation from the Elysee Palace, in Paris, making his first public comments after four weeks of nationwide 'yellow vest' protests.
Presentational white space
Window cleaners hang off a building wearing animal costumes Image copyright KAZUHIRO NOGI / Getty Images
Image caption Workers dressed as a dog and a wild boar, to represent the outgoing year of the dog and incoming year of the wild boar, clean hotel windows in Tokyo, Japan.
Presentational white space
A large explosion Image copyright PATRICK PLEUL / AFP
Image caption Illegal firecrackers are detonated in a controlled explosion in Weisskeissel, eastern Germany.
Presentational white space
A house covered in lots of Christmas lights Image copyright Matt Cardy / Getty Images
Image caption Christmas lights are displayed on a house in Trinity Close in Burnham-on-Sea in Somerset, England. For more than 11 years, the residents of Trinity Close have decorated their homes and gardens with more than a 100,000 colourful Christmas lights, raising money for charity.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.

Related Topics

More on this story