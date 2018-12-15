Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright PATRICK HERTZOG / AFP Image caption A French soldier stands guard at Strasbourg Christmas Market in France, after gunman Cherif Chekatt opened fire there, killing three people. Chekatt was shot dead by police on Thursday.

Image copyright Stefan Rousseau / PA Image caption Sir Graham Brady (centre), chairman of the 1922 Committee, announces that Theresa May has survived a motion of no confidence from her own party at the Houses of Parliament in London, winning by 200 votes to 117.

Image copyright TIZIANA FABI / AFP Image caption Italian soldiers take photos of Pope Francis as he arrives for the weekly general audience in Paul VI Hall at the Vatican.

Image copyright KLAUS-DIETMAR GABBERT / Getty Images Image caption The terrace of a restaurant is covered in frost on the summit of the Brocken mountain in the Harz region, central Germany.

Image copyright Stefano Montesi / Getty Images Image caption A man dressed as Santa Claus stands outside a former penicillin factory in Rome, Italy, following an evacuation by police forces and firefighters. The derelict building was the home of migrants who resided in poor living conditions.

Image copyright Yves Herman / Reuters Image caption A woman is sprayed with tear gas by a riot police officer during a 'yellow vests' protest against higher fuel prices, in Brussels, Belgium. Reuters photographer Yves Herman said of the woman: "When one young man was seized, a young woman with him rushed towards the line of police, shouting that he had done nothing wrong ... She wasn't even wearing one of the fluorescent yellow vests."

Image copyright LUDOVIC MARIN / AFP Image caption French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a special address to the nation from the Elysee Palace, in Paris, making his first public comments after four weeks of nationwide 'yellow vest' protests.

Image copyright KAZUHIRO NOGI / Getty Images Image caption Workers dressed as a dog and a wild boar, to represent the outgoing year of the dog and incoming year of the wild boar, clean hotel windows in Tokyo, Japan.

Image copyright PATRICK PLEUL / AFP Image caption Illegal firecrackers are detonated in a controlled explosion in Weisskeissel, eastern Germany.

Image copyright Matt Cardy / Getty Images Image caption Christmas lights are displayed on a house in Trinity Close in Burnham-on-Sea in Somerset, England. For more than 11 years, the residents of Trinity Close have decorated their homes and gardens with more than a 100,000 colourful Christmas lights, raising money for charity.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.