Did you see the Geminid meteor shower?
A Geminid meteor shower has been spotted by stargazing enthusiasts from around the world.
Here is a selection of your photos.
The Geminid meteors are pieces of rocky debris from an extinct comet, racing round the Solar System, in an orbit.
The Geminid meteors originate from a rocky asteroid known as 3200 Phaethon, and each year, the Earth passes through a trail of debris left by the asteroid as it travels around the Sun.
When the debris hits Earth's atmosphere they burn up, producing streaks of light known as meteors.
Appearing in bursts of two or three, Geminids travel slower and burn brighter than most other meteors - creating long, glowing arcs of white, yellow, blue, red and green.
All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.