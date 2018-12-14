Your pictures on the theme of 'opposites'

  • 14 December 2018

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "opposites".

  • A tunnel with half for pedestrians, another for cyclists Elaine Farrell

    Elaine Farrell: "Photo taken in a tunnel in Amsterdam. One side is for pedestrians, the other for cyclists. The pedestrian side is tiled and throws off amazing light, while the opposite is dark and industrial in look. The dark arc of tile on the right really adds to the symmetrical feel of the photo."

  • A dog sees a large poster of a dog Simin Zeng

    Simin Zeng photographed a dog who had spotted a supersize version of himself while his owner seems unfazed.

  • Birds at a feeder Nicola Taggart

    Nicola Taggart: "Some Siskin birds were eating from a bird feeder in the New Forest. The two in the picture amused me."

  • A large tortoise walks along a dirt path whilst a family drive past on a motorbike in the background Stephen Farrand

    Stephen Farrand: "This photograph was taken on the main island, Santa Cruz, of the Galapagos archipelago. The island is surprisingly developed, but the giant tortoises seem to take it in their slow stride."

  • A new teddy bear next to an old one Verna Evans

    Verna Evans: "New Ted belongs to my son, whereas Old Ted belonged to my mum."

  • A young woman sketches Elisa Decker

    Elisa Decker: "A young woman sketches Houdon's Winter at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City."

  • A camel in shrubbery Pauline Parmee

    Pauline Parmee: "Camels surrounded by green in the Middle East is the opposite of what we expected. The Khareef [monsoon] each August brings wind, fog and rain to Salalah in Southern Oman and the lucky camels have a feast."

  • Opposite sides of public binoculars Daniel Furon

    Daniel Furon: "Front is smiling, back is not."

  • A skier leaves two different sets of tracks climbing up and skiing down a slope. Jenny Downing

    Jenny Downing: "The cross-country skier climbs the hill using a herringbone technique and slides down again leaving smooth, curved tracks."

  • A one-way sign pointing left whilst a green man above it faces the other way. Dave Smith

    Dave Smith: "Do the opposite. Every time I see this occur on a busy street corner, I smile and think, 'don't follow the crowd'. It's a symbolic reminder to do the opposite, chart your own course and follow your dreams."

  • A signpost points left towards a jail and a school Chinmay Patel

    Chinmay Patel: "Saw this sign in a gold-rush era California town in the Sierra Foothills. What should be opposites are pointing in the same direction." Remember our next theme is the last one before Christmas (where we will be taking a couple of weeks' break) and the theme is "decorations". The deadline for your entries is 18 December. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

