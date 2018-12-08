Radio Times front covers of the 1940s

The 1940s issues of the BBC Radio Times magazine have been made available online for the first time.

  • Front cover: 'The Grand National' BBC

    The BBC has made the 1940s issues of the Radio Times magazine publicly available online for the first time. This one is from the end of March 1940 and highlights the Grand National.

  • Front cover: 'Atlantic Patrol' - flying-boats of the Coastal Command patrol Britain's sea routes BBC

    They are available via the BBC Genome Project (link below) and cover World War Two, the immediate post-war years and key landmark events in British history.

  • Front cover: HRH Princess Elizabeth - promoting a broadcast to "children of the Empire" BBC

    This cover from October 1940 shows a young Princess Elizabeth, the future Queen, promoting a broadcast to "children of the Empire".

  • Front cover: George Formby BBC

    During the first half of the decade, Radio Times magazines became slimmer as resources were diverted to the war effort. This cover features entertainer George Formby, who was due to broadcast from the Empire Theatre in Nottingham.

  • Front cover: 'Women Hitting Back' - promoting a programme on women trained as highly skilled workers "playing a vital part in bringing victory nearer" BBC

    This Women Hitting Back cover from 1941 promotes a programme on women trained as highly-skilled workers "playing a vital part in bringing victory nearer".

  • Front cover: 'Last Week Of The Proms' - in their new home The Royal Albert Hall BBC

    In 1941 the Proms had moved to a new home at the Royal Albert Hall.

  • Front cover: Illustration of a soldier at Christmas BBC

    The Christmas edition of 1943 carried an illustration of a soldier by CW Bacon.

  • Front cover: 'Victory Day' illustration BBC

    Television returned in 1946, after its suspension during the war. There were a series of ambitious outside broadcasts, including the Victory Parade in London of that year.

  • Front cover: 'Woman's Hour' first episode BBC

    The first episode of Woman's Hour on Radio 4 hit the airwaves in October 1946.

  • The Royal Wedding BBC

    A picture promoting the broadcast of the wedding of Princess Elizabeth to Prince Philip of Greece at Westminster Abbey can be seen on the November issue from 1947.

