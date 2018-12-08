Radio Times front covers of the 1940s
The 1940s issues of the BBC Radio Times magazine have been made available online for the first time.
The BBC has made the 1940s issues of the Radio Times magazine publicly available online for the first time. This one is from the end of March 1940 and highlights the Grand National.
They are available via the BBC Genome Project (link below) and cover World War Two, the immediate post-war years and key landmark events in British history.
This cover from October 1940 shows a young Princess Elizabeth, the future Queen, promoting a broadcast to "children of the Empire".
During the first half of the decade, Radio Times magazines became slimmer as resources were diverted to the war effort. This cover features entertainer George Formby, who was due to broadcast from the Empire Theatre in Nottingham.
This Women Hitting Back cover from 1941 promotes a programme on women trained as highly-skilled workers "playing a vital part in bringing victory nearer".
In 1941 the Proms had moved to a new home at the Royal Albert Hall.
The Christmas edition of 1943 carried an illustration of a soldier by CW Bacon.
Television returned in 1946, after its suspension during the war. There were a series of ambitious outside broadcasts, including the Victory Parade in London of that year.
The first episode of Woman's Hour on Radio 4 hit the airwaves in October 1946.
A picture promoting the broadcast of the wedding of Princess Elizabeth to Prince Philip of Greece at Westminster Abbey can be seen on the November issue from 1947.