What is that bright object next to the moon?

  • 4 December 2018

Venus and the moon have been lighting up the sky delighting early rising stargazers.

Here is a selection of your photos.

Bradford Abbas, near Sherborne in Dorset. Posted on Istagram by Tim Clark Image copyright Tim Clark/@buildark
Image caption Tim Clark posts from Dorset on Instagram: "Lovely early morning walk today. Cold and crisp…. potential Christmas card picture?"
Venus and Moon Image copyright Louise Robinson
Image caption This purple picture was captured by Louise Robinson in Sheffield.
Moon and Venus Image copyright @DavidBflower
Image caption David Blanchflower, who says he is an amateur astrophysicist and astrophotographer, shared this shot from Newcastle Upon Tyne, on social media.
Moon and Venus Image copyright Gavin Matthews
Image caption Gavin Matthews posted on Twitter: "#moon and #venus on a chilly morning at #heathrow"
Moon and Venus Image copyright Free Walking Tours Howth
Image caption The moon and Venus hanging about together in the early morning in Howth, Dublin
Fabra Observatory, Barcelona Image copyright Alfons Puertas
Image caption Alfons Puertas's view from the Fabra Observatory, in Barcelona. He posts: "Watching #Moon and #Venus at #dawn from #Barcelona #obsFabra @StormHour"
All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.

