Week in pictures: 17-23 November 2018

  • 24 November 2018

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

A boy plays on the glass of a skywalk in Bangkok Image copyright Soe Zeya Tun/REUTERS
Image caption A boy plays on the glass at Thailand's first skywalk. The platform is 314 metres high, on top of Bangkok's 78-storey King Power Mahanakhon building.
Artist Nick Cave poses underneath suspended objects Image copyright Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images
Image caption Artist Nick Cave at the Australian premiere of his solo exhibition, Until, in Sydney.
A Pakistani Muslim girl takes part in a rally during Eid Milad-un-Nabi Image copyright RIZWAN TABASSUM/AFP
Image caption A Pakistani Muslim girl takes part in a rally during Eid Milad-un-Nabi in Karachi.
A baby gorilla being held by its mother Image copyright Shamil Zhumatov/REUTERS
Image caption Kira, a 23-year-old western lowland gorilla, holds her newborn baby in their enclosure at Moscow Zoo.
An employee selects a book from the shelves of the Royal Portuguese Cabinet of Reading in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Image copyright CARL DE SOUZA/AFP
Image caption An employee selects a book from the shelves of the Royal Portuguese Cabinet of Reading in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Founded in 1837 by a group of Portuguese immigrants, the library has been open to the public since 1900 and houses many rare and valuable books.
A six-year-old migrant boy lies on the floor in front of Mexican riot police Image copyright Hannah McKay/REUTERS
Image caption A six-year-old boy from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands of people from Central America trying to reach the United States, lies in front of Mexican riot police outside the El Chaparral port of entry between Mexico and the US.
Silhouettes of people standing in a kaleidoscope Image copyright TOMS KALNINS/EPA
Image caption People stand in a kaleidoscope during the Staro Riga Light Festival in Riga, Latvia.
Principal of the Royal Ballet, Natalia Osipova, performs outside the Edinburgh International Conference Centre Image copyright Jane Barlow/PA
Image caption Principal of the Royal Ballet, Natalia Osipova, performs outside the Edinburgh International Conference Centre, where she is starring in the new ballet The Mother.
A man is swarmed by seagulls as he rides a boat Image copyright Anushree Fadnavis/REUTERS
Image caption A man is swarmed by seagulls as he paddles a boat on the Yamuna River in New Delhi, India.
US President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Jeff Sveen participate in the pardoning of the National Thanksgiving Turkey Image copyright ERIK S LESSER/EPA
Image caption US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump take part in the annual tradition of pardoning the National Thanksgiving Turkey. Following the ceremony, pardoned turkeys take up residence at Gobbler's Rest in the Virginia Polytechnic Institute.

