In Pictures

In Pictures: The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards 2018

  • 22 November 2018

A shocked squirrel has scooped the overall prize in this year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

Out of thousands of entries from around the world, Mary McGowan, from Tampa, Florida, won the overall prize with her photo titled Caught in the Act.

Other entrants included an exasperated bear, a smiley shark and a rhino appearing to wear a tutu.

Here is a selection of some of the hilarious winners and highly commended entries.

Winning photos

Shocked squirrel Image copyright Mary McGowan/CWPA/Barcroft Images
Image caption Mary McGowan's photo of a shocked squirrel was the overall winner, as well as taking the People's Choice and Creatures of the Land awards
Owl peeking Image copyright Shane Keena/CWPA/Barcroft Images
Image caption Shane Keena won the Creatures of the Air prize with this photo of an owl apparently playing peek-a-boo
Shark Image copyright Tanya Houppermans/CWPA/Barcroft Images
Image caption Smile for the camera! Tanya Houpperman won the Under the Sea category with this photo of a grinning blue shark
Perched owl Image copyright Arshdeep Singh/CWPA/Barcroft Images
Image caption This surprised owl in Kapurthala, India, won Arshdeep Singh the Junior Award
Three bear cubs on a tree trunk with an adult bear on the ground Image copyright Valtteri Mulkahain/CWPA/Barcroft Images
Image caption Valtteri Mulkahainen won the Amazing Internet Portfolio category with a series of pictures of a family of brown bears in Finland

'Highly Commended' photos

A rhino with peacock feathers behind it Image copyright Kallol Mukherjee/CWPA/Barcroft Images
Image caption A rhino appears to wear a peacock-feather tutu in Kallol Mukherjee's highly commended photo, taken in Gorumara National Park, India
Bear holding a paw against its face Image copyright Danielle D'Ermo/CWPA/Barcroft Images
Image caption This exasperated bear was snapped by Danielle D'Ermo in Alaska
Polar bear looking at a camera on a tripod Image copyright Roie Galitz/CWPA/Barcroft Images
Image caption Roie Galitz spotted this budding photographer in Svalbard
Squirrel holding on to plants with its feet Image copyright Geert Weggen/CWPA/Barcroft Images
Image caption Geert Weggen photographed this red squirrel doing the splits in Sweden
A moose blowing a raspberry at another moose Image copyright Barney Koszalka/CWPA/Barcroft Images
Image caption A moose blows a raspberry in Barney Koszalka's photo, taken in Wyoming, US
Two komodo dragons Image copyright Sergey Savvi/CWPA/Barcroft Images
Image caption Two komodo dragons appear to do the tango in Wilpattu, Sri Lanka, in Sergev Savvi's picture
Two monkeys fighting Image copyright Sergey Savvi/CWPA/ Barcroft Images
Image caption Sergey Savvi also snapped these two dusky leaf monkeys in a highly dramatic fight in Kaeng Krachan National Park, Thailand

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards is releasing a book, which helps support the Born Free Foundation charity.