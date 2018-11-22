A shocked squirrel has scooped the overall prize in this year's Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.
Out of thousands of entries from around the world, Mary McGowan, from Tampa, Florida, won the overall prize with her photo titled Caught in the Act.
Other entrants included an exasperated bear, a smiley shark and a rhino appearing to wear a tutu.
Here is a selection of some of the hilarious winners and highly commended entries.
Winning photos
'Highly Commended' photos
The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards is releasing a book, which helps support the Born Free Foundation charity.