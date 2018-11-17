Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Victoria Jones / PA Image caption Former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab leaves Downing Street in the week that saw him resign from cabinet, saying he quit over "fatal flaws" in the draft Brexit agreement with the EU.

Image copyright Justin Sullivan/Getty Images Image caption An aerial view showing the destruction caused by the Camp Fire in Paradise, California. The blaze is the state's deadliest, killing at least 63 people with more than 600 people missing.

Image copyright SAUL LOEB / Getty Images Image caption French president Emmanuel Macron (right) places a hand on the knee of US President Donald Trump at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Following the meeting, Mr Trump attacked the French president on Twitter, which Mr Macron said lacked "common decency".

Image copyright Gary Hershorn / Getty Images Image caption A person stands reflected in a glass wall in New York after the city experienced its first snowfall of the season.

Image copyright Jayanta Dey / Reuters Image caption A Hindu woman worships the Sun god in the waters of a lake during the religious festival of Chhath Puja in Agartala, India.

Image copyright Ben Stansall / Getty Images Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge walk with BBC director genera Tony Hall (second left) and director of BBC Children's Alice Webb (left) as they visit the BBC to view its work as a member of The Royal Foundation Taskforce on the Prevention of Cyberbullying.

Image copyright Carlos Garcia Rawlins / Reuters Image caption A migrant, part of a caravan of thousands trying to reach the United States, walks along the border fence in Tijuana, Mexico.

Image copyright Clodagh Kilcoyne / Reuters Image caption A woman stands next to an Armistice Day sand portrait of Imperial Military Nurse Rachel Ferguson, who died in June 1918, which was part of commemorations to mark 100 years since the end of World War One.

Image copyright Jon Nazca / Reuters Image caption A rescuer touches the head of a child as he stands with his father and other migrants on a rescue boat at the port of Malaga, southern Spain, after their boat was intercepted in the Mediterranean Sea.

Image copyright GIUSEPPE CACACE / Getty Images Image caption A woman looks at an installation displayed at the Dubai Design Week in the Gulf emirate, where designers, architects and artists are convening.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.