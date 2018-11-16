Your pictures on the theme of 'city life'

Damian Walker: "When this young woman entered the train into London, it was full of people. And I am sure like me they all wanted to know her story. What's with the chair? It was her nan's, with lots of childhood memories and she wanted to bring it home to her London flat. Her only transport option was the train and Tube. She was worried staff wouldn't let her on the Tube with the chair. I hope they did - she had such a winning smile."