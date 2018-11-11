In Pictures

Armistice Day: In pictures

  • 11 November 2018
Veterans attend the remembrance service at the Cenotaph memorial in Whitehall Image copyright PA
Image caption In Whitehall in London veterans attend the remembrance service at the Cenotaph.
A picture of the British Army's first black officer Walter Tull is seen on Ayr Beach Image copyright SWNS
Image caption On 32 beaches around Great Britain the faces of those who served during World War One are being created in the sand. A picture of the British Army's first black officer Walter Tull is seen on Ayr Beach. He enlisted in the army in 1914, rose to become a 2nd Lieutenant and died in the Second Battle of the Somme at the age of 29.
Piper Louise Marshall at dawn alongside the Forth Bridge Image copyright PA
Image caption Piper Louise Marshall, wearing a special commemorative red tartan, plays Battle's O'er, the traditional Scottish lament played at the end of battle, at dawn alongside the Forth Bridge in Scotland
The Centenary Field of Thanks at the National Memorial Arboretum, Alrewas, Staffordshire Image copyright PA
Image caption Poppies fill the Centenary Field of Thanks at the National Memorial Arboretum, Alrewas, Staffordshire.
People gather ahead of the remembrance service at the Cenotaph memorial in Whitehall Image copyright PA
Image caption People gather ahead of the remembrance service at the Cenotaph memorial in Whitehall, London.
A member of the public wears a jacket with a large poppy on the back Image copyright Getty Images
Image caption A member of the public queues to attend the memorial service in London.
Wooden crosses are seen arranged to form the number one hundred to mark Remembrance on the grounds of St Mary's church in Isleworth, London Image copyright Reuters
Image caption In the grounds of St Mary's Church in Isleworth wooden crosses are arranged to mark the centenary of the end of the Great War.
Remembrance Day commemorations at the WA State War Memorial in King's Park, Perth, Australia, Image copyright EPA
Image caption Elsewhere around the world commemorations are taking place to mark what was meant to be the war to end all wars. Here a man looks on during commemorations at the WA State War Memorial in King's Park, Perth, Australia,
Red poppies are projected on to the sails of the Sydney Opera House Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Red poppies are projected on to the sails of the Sydney Opera House in Australia.
Brigitte Macron, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, US President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump Image copyright Reuters
Image caption French President Emmanuel Macron leads the commemoration at the Arc de Triomphe in Paris alongside world leaders, including US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives to attend a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day Image copyright Reuters
Image caption Russian President Vladimir Putin is also in attendance.
The empty chairs with the names of guests are seen before a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day Image copyright Reuters
Image caption The empty chairs with the names of the 70 world leaders are seen before a commemoration ceremony for Armistice Day in France where much of the conflict took place.
European leaders at the Elysee Palace Image copyright Reuters
Image caption French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel walk ahead of guests as they leave the Elysee Palace.
Hong Kong veterans walk after laying wreaths in front of the Cenotaph in Hong Kong, China, Image copyright EPA
Image caption Veterans make their way from the cenotaph in Hong Kong having laid their wreaths.

