Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Cristobal Saavedra Escobar / REUTERS Image caption The Villarrica volcano glows in the night sky. The 2,840m (9,320ft) high volcano in southern Chile is a popular destination for hikers. Hundreds climb the peak each summer to peer inside the crater.

Image copyright Jonathan Ernst / REUTERS Image caption A rainbow formed over the US Capitol in Washington during the evening of the mid-term elections. The Democrats took control of the US House of Representatives, dealing a blow to President Donald Trump, but the Republicans strengthened their grip on the Senate.

Image copyright Jonathan Ernst / REUTERS Image caption The White House has suspended the credentials of CNN's chief White House correspondent, Jim Acosta. The White House said his access was removed because he had put "his hands on" a member of staff when she tried to take the microphone from him during a news conference - an accusation Mr Acosta said was a lie.

Image copyright Hannah McKay / REUTERS Image caption Some of the thousands of migrants heading to the United States from Central America rest in a makeshift camp in Mexico City.

Image copyright Toby Melville / REUTERS Image caption British artist Rob Heard stands among some of the 72,396 shrouded figures he made that form part of the Shroud of the Somme installation in Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London.

Image copyright Beawiharta / REUTERS Image caption Families and colleagues of passengers and crew of Lion Air flight JT610 threw flowers and petals from the deck of Indonesia Navy ship KRI Banjarmasin, close to where the aircraft crashed, near Jakarta, on 29 October.

Image copyright Henry Nicholls / REUTERS Image caption One of the Yeomen Warders stands among lit torches that are part of the installation Beyond the Deepening Shadow at the Tower of London.

Image copyright Shaukat Ahmed / AFP Image caption Indian children dressed as Hindu deities Rama and Sita took part in an event to celebrate the Diwali festival in Ajmer, western Rajasthan state.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.