In Pictures

Week in pictures: 27 Oct - 2 Nov 2018

  • 3 November 2018

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

A woman dressed as a "Catrina" takes part in a Catrina parade ahead of the Day of the Dead in Saltillo, in the state of Coahuila, Mexico, October 31, 2018. Image copyright Daniel Becerril / REUTERS
Image caption A parade to mark the start of the annual Día de Muertos (Day of the Dead) celebrations is held in Saltillo, the capital of the state of Coahuila, northern Mexico.
Migrants Isis Alexandra, aged 8 and Amanda Garcia, aged 6 from Honduras, part of a caravan of thousands from Central America en route to the United States, travel on a bus as they are transported to Juchitan from Santiago Niltipec, Mexico, October 30, 2018. Image copyright Hannah McKay / REUTERS
Image caption Migrants Isis Alexandra, 8, and Amanda Garcia, 6, from Honduras, are part of a caravan of thousands of people from Central America en route to the United States. They're travelling on a bus from Santiago Niltipec, to Juchitan, in Mexico.
A giant animated spider is moved from the roof of the Hotel-Dieu in Toulouse, southern France, on 1 November 2018. Image copyright ERIC CABANIS / AFP
Image caption A giant spider is moved from the roof of the Hotel-Dieu in Toulouse, southern France, during the show "Le Gardien du Temple" by the theatre performance company La Machine.
A man carrying a woman on his shoulders walks in high water at San Marco Square in Venice, northern Italy, 1 November 2018. Image copyright Andrea Merola / EPA
Image caption Storms hit northern Italy, leaving at least 11 people dead, and causing the closure of several schools. St Mark's Square in Venice was one of many tourist sites hit by flooding.
A Voodoo believer covers his face with talcum powder during celebrations in a cemetery in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 1 November 2018. Image copyright Andres Martinez Casares / REUTERS
Image caption A Voodoo believer covers his face with talcum powder during celebrations in a cemetery in Port-au-Prince, the capital of Haiti.
Artist Andrea Deans poses with the 11-metre effigy of Boris Johnson unveiled ahead of the Edenbridge Bonfire Celebrations in Edenbridge, Britain. 31 October 2018. Image copyright Henry Nicholls / REUTERS
Image caption Artist Andrea Deans with an 11-metre effigy of the UK's former foreign secretary Boris Johnson, ahead of the Edenbridge Bonfire Celebrations in Kent. Bonfire societies are known for burning effigies of high-profile figures during their 5 November celebrations, which include torch-lit processions and fireworks displays.
The "Statue of Unity" portraying Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, one of the founding fathers of India, during its inauguration in Kevadia, in the western state of Gujarat, India, 31 October 2018. Image copyright REUTERS / Amit Dave
Image caption India unveiled the world's tallest statue, which cost 29.9bn rupees (£330m; $430m) to build. The 182m (600ft) structure in the western state of Gujarat, is called the Statue of Unity. It's a bronze-clad tribute to independence leader Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.
Leicester City players led by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel (right) bring individual wreaths to add to the tributes at Leicester City Football Club. Image copyright Nigel French / PA
Image caption Leicester City players led by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel (right) bring wreaths to add to the tributes at the King Power Stadium, for club owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha. He was one of five people who died when their helicopter crashed near the ground after the game against West Ham United.
Chelsea pensioners John Hellewell (left) and Barrie Davey take a look around the workshop during a visit to the Lady Haig Poppy Factory in Edinburgh . Image copyright Jane Barlow / pa
Image caption Chelsea Pensioners John Hellewell (left) and Barrie Davey visit the Lady Haig Poppy Factory in Edinburgh, during preparations for this year's Poppy Scotland Appeal and Remembrance Day on 11 November.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.

