Your pictures: Crushed

  • 25 October 2018

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "crushed".

  • A monster truck in action Jason Shrubb

    Jason Shrubb: "Monster Trucks crush cars for fun. Alternative parking is available on the cliff top! A popular wheels festival used to be held along the seafront in Bournemouth."

  • Shed with plants growing over it Sophie Wainwright

    Sophie Wainwright: "Nature is reclaiming this shack in Devon. I took the photo four years ago. I wonder what it looks like now?"

  • Toy cyclists Alec Murray

    Alec Murray: "A photograph taken through a toy shop window in Ostend showing a collection of toy cyclists. Just like the real thing!"

  • Crushing grapes Helen Jackson

    Helen Jackson: "Crushing grapes in Madeira."

  • Crushed garlic Verna Evans

    Verna Evans: "A crushed clove of garlic about to be added to my cooking pot."

  • Four women on a sofa Philippa Weare

    Philippa Weare: "Four friends crushed on a sofa on a girly weekend in Belfast in April this year, having left our husbands in charge of our various offspring. What could possibly go wrong? Our expressions sum up our carefree attitude and close bond."

  • Crushed leaves Damian Walker

    Damian Walker: "Crushed leaves in autumn, one of my endearing childhood sounds."

  • Gold wrapper Elisa Decker

    And finally, an image by Elisa Decker from her Sidewalk Series. The next theme is "puzzling" and the deadline for your entries is 30 October. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

