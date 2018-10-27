Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Courtesy of Saudi Royal Court/Handout via REUTERS Image caption Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (right) meets Salah bin Jamal Khashoggi (left), son of murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Image copyright Sergei Gapon / AFP Image caption Belarus interior ministry soldiers take part in the qualifying exams for the Madder Beret headdress in the village of Volovshchina, about 30 km west of Minsk.

Image copyright Luong Thai Linh / EPA Image caption A worker feeds a hippopotamus at the Hanoi Zoo in Vietnam. The zoo has been the home for more than 800 animals of over 90 different species, including three hippopotamuses, since it was opened in 1977.

Image copyright Ann Wang / Reuters Image caption Buddhist pilgrims light candles around the Kyaikhtiyo Pagoda to celebrate the full moon festival in Kyaikto, Mon State, Myanmar.

Image copyright Phil Noble / Getty Images Image caption The Duke and Duchess of Sussex visit the University of the South Pacific in Suva, Fiji. The royal couple are on their first overseas tour together, visiting Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.

Image copyright Toru Hanai / REUTERS Image caption People walk in a field of fireweed (Kochia scoparia) at the Hitachi Seaside Park in Hitachinaka, Japan. Fireweed is a grass bush that takes on a bright red colour in autumn.

Image copyright Ilya Naymushin / Reuters Image caption Model Alyona Alekseitseva presents a body of artwork by Russian artist Maria Gasanova, in Krasnoyarsk, Russia. Behind is a reproduction of Victor Vasnetsov's Sirin and Alkonost: A Song of Joy and Sorrow.

Image copyright Nelson Almeida / AFP Image caption A model wears a creation by Patricia Viera during the Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Brazil.

Image copyright Susana Vera / Reuters Image caption Women take a selfie next to a flock of sheep during the annual parade of the animals through Madrid, Spain. Shepherds parade their livestock through the city every year to migrate them from northern Spain to winter grazing pasture land in the south of the country.

Image copyright Jane Barlow / PA Image caption Hundreds of students take part in the traditional Raisin Monday foam fight on St Salvator's Lower College Lawn at the University of St Andrews in Fife, Scotland. The messy display is the culmination of a weekend of festivities where first years thank more senior students for mentoring them.

