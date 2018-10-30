Britain's hidden heroines

The Women’s Voluntary Service, which became the Royal Voluntary Service in 2013, was formed in 1938 as the nation prepared for war. It brought together more than a million women volunteers. They became known as the "women in green" and worked to support the home front. By 1940, many local WVS centres had started opening canteens for military service personnel and later that year they helped troops returning from Dunkirk. This triggered a nationwide programme from which the WVS Services Welfare was born.