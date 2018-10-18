Your pictures: Markets
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "markets".
Jenny Downing
Jenny Downing: "A market stallholder, surrounded on all sides by her wares, tots up the takings."
Jeremy Pern
Jeremy Perngineste: "I was reminded of Escher's flying fish and fish-bird drawings when I took this photo in a market Hanoi, in northern Vietnam."
Adrian Platts
Adrian Platts: "Ribs at Detroit's Eastern Market, Michigan - selling more than just the sizzle."
Anna Charles
Anna Charles: "Markets are perfect places for holiday snaps - they're always such a riot of colour and activity. This lady was selling her homegrown herbs and vegetables at a local street market in Hoi An, Vietnam. I love the glimpse of the sleeping lady in the background."
Dylan Gunasekera
Dylan Gunasekera: "This photo was taken on the Galle Face Green in Colombo, Sri Lanka, at the Derana International Kites Festival 2018, showing a market stall on the beach selling toys and kites to the crowds."
Helen Hardinge
Helen Hardinge: "Taken at Wells, Somerset, at their excellent twice weekly market, in August, whilst on holiday. I wanted to give homes to them all but we wouldn't have had space in the car."
Nandita Deianova
Nandita Deianova: "Aromatic, colourful, flavourful produce from Happy Boy Farms."
Richard Whitburn
Richard Whitburn: "I was visiting the Vinales region of Cuba when this farmer arrived with his tomato crop in the boot of his car. All the local housewives came to purchase from him."
Charlie Ellis
Charlie Ellis: "I just loved this shot as it just gives a great feeling of what the Nottingham Market is all about - great atmosphere, great food and a great bustling city vibe, which really gave me a great first impression to Nottingham."
Ruth Moucharafieh
Ruth Moucharafieh