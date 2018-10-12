Royal Society of Biology reveals Photographer of the Year 2018
Striking images of a leopard gecko and intricately-patterned autumnal leaves have won the Royal Society of Biology's Photographer of the Year and Young Photographer of the Year competitions.
The theme of Patterns in Nature attracted entries exploring forms, sequences and structures in the natural world, with entries ranging from microscopic symmetries to the spots and stripes of plants, insects, birds and mammals.
The Young Photographer of the Year prize was awarded to 17-year-old Jack Olive from Devon, who took this striking photo of a leopard gecko.
"The leopard gecko stared down the lens allowing me to take this picture," said Jack.
"The array of yellow-and-black scales contrast brilliantly together and the eye shows magnificent pattern and detail."
The winning entry for Photographer of the Year, submitted by Roberto Bueno, captures intricate trails left by larvae on autumnal leaves on the forest floor in the Yukon valley, in Canada.
"A little larvae is an autumnal surprise in the northern woods of Alaska and Yukon," said Roberto.
"The feeding behaviour of aspen leaf miner (Phyllocnistis populiella) larvae, on the leaves of aspen (Populus tremuloides), make interesting patterns, with intricate trails on every leaf.
"The floor of the yellow forest becomes a new world to enjoy nature."
A total of 12 shortlisted entries were released for this year's photo competitions, from both amateur and aspiring photographers under the age of 18.
More than 2,500 pictures were submitted from more than 900 entrants across the two competitions.
Four entries were shortlisted for the Young Photographer of the Year award, and eight for the Photographer of the Year prize.
All photographs subject to copyright.