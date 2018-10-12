Princess Eugenie wedding: In pictures
The wedding of Princess Eugenie, the Queen's granddaughter, and Jack Brooksbank is taking place at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle.
We take a look at some of the most striking pictures from the day.
Before guests arrived, crowds of well-wishers gathered in Windsor.
Another 1,200 members of the public selected by ballot will listen to a live broadcast in the castle grounds, and thousands are expected to watch from outside.
Guests started to arrive, including Naomi Campbell sporting a chic black fascinator.
Pixie Geldof held on to her headpiece in the windy conditions, as she arrived with her husband George Barnett, below.
Met Office forecaster Helen Chivers said: "Whilst it's extremely windy in western parts [with Storm Callum] it's breezy across the rest of the country as well. The wind speed in the Windsor area is going to be about 30-35mph today, so it is going very breezy."
Demi Moore, dressed in burgundy, arrived with a guest.
The West Door of St George's chapel was decorated in autumnal splendour ahead of the wedding.
Some of the guests started to fill the chapel.
More guests arrived, including Liv Tyler.
Along with Ellie Goulding (left) wearing a dress in pale blue and silver.
Robbie Williams arrived with his wife Ayda Field.
Princess Beatrice of York and her mother Sarah Ferguson (right) arrived in their car, dressed in vibrant blue and green.
The Duchess of Sussex arrived in dark blue.
Along with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.
The young royals settled into their seats in the chapel.
Pippa and James Matthews arrived.
Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh arrived for the wedding of their granddaughter.
The car escorting the bride arrived with security down the long walk in Windsor.
The crowds caught a glimpse of the bride and her wedding dress.
Finally, the wedding dress was revealed outside St George's chapel.
Princess Eugenie of York climbed the steps with her father Prince Andrew, Duke of York.
