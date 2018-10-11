Adrian John Odell: "No lady, let alone one aged 91, should ever be called a thing. In that straw hat, which has seen so many times on the rocks looking for periwinkles, she is a true legend. I am flying 6,000 miles to see her. This photograph was taken by my sister, Lucinda, and edited by me, Adrian, daughter and son of Barbara. This is possibly the last time I will ever see my mother."