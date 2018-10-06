Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Timothy A. Clary / AFP Image caption Women held a protest against President Trump's Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh who has faced sexual assault allegations from several women.

Image copyright Ahmad Yusni / EPA Image caption Base jumpers leap from a 300m high deck during the annual Kuala Lumpur Tower International Jump in Malaysia.

Image copyright Clodagh Kilcoyne/ Reuters Image caption Two women work on their embroidery skills during a medieval festival at Claregalway Castle in Ireland.

Image copyright Hotli Simanjuntak / EPA Image caption A badly damaged mosque is seen near the Talise beach in Palu city, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia, following a series of powerful earthquakes on 28 September, triggering a tsunami and killing over 1,300 people.

Image copyright Eloisa Lopez / Reuters Image caption A woman fans her Yorkshire Terrier puppy ahead of World Animal Day celebrations at Eastwood City Walk of Fame in Quezon City, near Manila, in the Philippines.

Image copyright Gulshan Khan / AFP Image caption Residents of Johannesburg's Ennerdale suburb in South Africa burn tyres to protest at the lack of police and government action against drug abuse, as well as at poor housing and basic services in the area.

Image copyright Peter Byrne / PA Image caption A puppet called the Giant Man lying on the beach at New Brighton, Wirral, in the UK, as part of the Giant Spectacular event by street theatre company Royal De Luxe.

Image copyright Maxim Shipenkov / AFP Image caption Two American astronauts and a Russian cosmonaut from the International Space Station (ISS) returned to Earth in the Soyuz MS-08 space capsule following a six-month mission.

Image copyright Cristopher Rogel Blanquet / Getty Image caption Activists cause damage to shops in Mexico City during protests to mark the 50th anniversary of the massacre of students by security forces in Tlatelolco.

Image copyright Jane Barlow / PA Image caption Lance Corporal Anthony Boyle, from Kilmarnock, was reunited with his seven-month-old daughter Lucy, after taking part in a homecoming parade through Ayr town centre with the 2nd Battalion, the Royal Regiment of Scotland.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.