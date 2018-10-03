Your pictures: Sand
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "sand".
Andy Higgins
Andy Higgins: "A horse searches for sustenance in Monument Valley, Arizona. I liked the way the spires, called The Three Sisters, in the background are mirrored by the horse's legs. This was shot on film during a coast to coast road trip across America."
Franzi Szymkowiak
Franzi Szymkowiak: "A picture of my husband, last weekend in Southampton, New York, looking through a self-made tunnel in the sand."
Alison Dowd
Alison Dowd: "Taken in Cornwall, on the beach in St Ives."
Anupama Gangadharan
Anupama Gangadharan: "A sculpture at the Sand Sculpture Museum in Mysore, India."
Harvey Jones
Harvey Jones: "These are the Mesquite Sand Dunes in Death Valley, California. This was taken as the Sun was setting, resulting in some dramatic shadows adding a cinematic quality to the landscape. I think the couple in the photo enhanced that even more."
Frances Valdes
Frances Valdes: "Evening sun on the sand dunes of the Namib-Naukluft National Park, Namibia."
Yvonne Sloan
Yvonne Sloan: "My dog Briadh (Gaelic for beautiful) leaving her footprints in the sand at Dornoch beach, Highlands, Scotland."
Sally Gee
Sally Gee: "This was taken on a recent trip to beautiful Cornwall, from the coastal path looking down on Godrevy beach."
David Hoyle
David Hoyle: "Sun loungers on Myrtos Beach, Kefalonia."
Stephen Denning
Stephen Denning: "Donkey on the sand in Mablethorpe, Lincolnshire. One lone donkey waits on the sand."
Elzbieta Anna Kaminska
Elzbieta Anna Kaminska: "Shimmering sand at the low tide on Haida Gwaii Island, British Colombia, Canada."
Jessica Kemper
Jessica Kemper: "We live in one of the windiest and sandiest places on Earth, in the small harbour town of Lüderitz in southern Namibia, at the edge of the Namib desert. This is my dog Skua, chasing tumbling seaweed on a windy day at Sturmvogelbucht beach, just west of the town."
Alexander Lyth
