In Pictures

Architectural Photography Awards 2018 shortlist revealed

  • 3 October 2018

The shortlist for the Architectural Photography Awards 2018 has been revealed.

Entries came from 47 countries, with the overall winner to be announced on 30 November.

James Timberlake, one of the judges, said: "I've had so much fun and so enjoyed looking at these images and soaking them in - some incredible work."

Buildings in Use category

Children looking down through a glass-domed ceiling Image copyright Omer Kanipak / APA18
Image caption The Hive, designed by Wolfgang Buttress, at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, south-west London, by Omer Kanipak
Athletes performing acrobatics on trampolines Image copyright Aldo Amoretti / APA18
Image caption Azur Arena, designed by Auer Weber architects, in Antibes, France, by Aldo Amoretti
Students running round a race track at a gym at Auburn University in Alabama, USA Image copyright Brad Feinknopf / APA18
Image caption Auburn University, Alabama, by Brad Feinknopf
A dog standing on a floor of rubbish in a derelict building Image copyright Ryan Koopmans / APA18
Image caption A Soviet-era sanatorium, designed by Kalashniko, with a stray dog and rubbish, in Tskaltubo, Georgia, by Ryan Koopmans
A group of tourists standing in front of a black wall Image copyright Laurian Ghinitoiu / APA18
Image caption Vantablack Pavilion, designed by Asif Khan, in Pyeongchang, South Korea, by Laurian Ghinitoiu
A blue sky with the angular side of a grey building Image copyright Marius Liutkevicius / APA18
Image caption An block of flats in Yaiza, Lanzarote, Spain, by Marius Liutkevicius

Exterior category

A building wall with metal panels with holes in Image copyright B.R.S.Sreenag / APA18
Image caption The perforated concrete skin of VM Estancia, designed by KSM Architecture, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India, by B R S Sreenag
A curved building exterior wall with glass and metal panels Image copyright He Zhenuan / APA18
Image caption The Bank of China Tower, designed by Skidmore, Owings & Merrill LLP, in Ningbo, by He Zhenuan
Aerial view of buildings and roads Image copyright Shao Feng / APA18
Image caption Hong-Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Border Crossing Facility, designed by ECADI, by Shao Feng
A man sitting on the ground surrounded by concrete architecture Image copyright Pawel Paniczko / APA18
Image caption Long Museum West Bund, designed by Atelier Deshaus, in Shanghai, by Pawel Paniczko

Interior category

A control room in a power station with a glass-panelled ceiling Image copyright Roman Robroek / APA18
Image caption A semi-abandoned power station in Kelenfold, Budapest, by Roman Robroek
An interior of a building with a sloping wooden ceiling Image copyright James Newton / APA18
Image caption The Vortex, designed by Foster + Partners, at Bloomberg's European headquarters, in London, by James Newton
A downward view of a brick viaduct Image copyright Andrew Robertson / APA18
Image caption The Ouse Valley viaduct, designed by David Mocatta, in Sussex, by Andrew Robertson
View of bright walls and a staircase with a solitary figure in black Image copyright Eugeni Pons / APA18
Image caption The Théodore Gouvy Theatre, designed by Dominique Coulon & Associés, in Freyming-Merlebach, France, by Eugeni Pons
A black and white photo of a train station ceiling made out of metal and glass Image copyright Suraj Garg / APA18
Image caption The ceiling of Liège-Guillemins station, designed by Santiago Calatrava, in Belgium, by Suraj Garg

Sense of Place category

A black and white photo of the interior of a modern building next to a cathedral, with a woman reflected in glass Image copyright Marco Tagliarino / APA18
Image caption The Piazza Duomo is seen from the Museo del 900's Arengario Balconi, designed by Italo Rota and Fabio Fornasari, in Milan's Palazzo dell'Arengario, by Marco Tagliarino
A solitary fashion shop in the middle of the countryside Image copyright Matthew Portch / APA18
Image caption Prada Marfa, Texas, by artists Elmgreen and Dragset, by Matthew Portch
A snowy landscape with a honeycomb-style metal building Image copyright Jeff Eden / APA18
Image caption The Hive, designed by Wolfgang Buttress, at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, south-west London, by Jeff Eden.
White residential buildings next to a beach Image copyright Ai Qing / APA18
Image caption The Seashore Chapel, designed by Vector Architects, in Qinhuangdao, China, by Ai Qing
Buildings being constructed in the distance with swimmers next to a river in the foreground Image copyright Zhu Wenqiao / APA18
Image caption Swimmers on the riverside opposite the construction of Raffles City, designed by Safdie Architects, in Chongqing, China, by Zhu Wenqiao

The photos will be exhibited at WAF in Amsterdam from 28 to 30 November.

