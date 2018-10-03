Architectural Photography Awards 2018 shortlist revealed
- 3 October 2018
The shortlist for the Architectural Photography Awards 2018 has been revealed.
Entries came from 47 countries, with the overall winner to be announced on 30 November.
James Timberlake, one of the judges, said: "I've had so much fun and so enjoyed looking at these images and soaking them in - some incredible work."
Buildings in Use category
Exterior category
Interior category
Sense of Place category
The photos will be exhibited at WAF in Amsterdam from 28 to 30 November.