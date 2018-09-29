In Pictures

Week in pictures: 22 - 28 September 2018

  • 29 September 2018

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Devotees carry an idol of the elephant-headed Hindu god Lord Ganesha for immersion into the Arabian Sea Image copyright DIVYAKANT SOLANKI/ EPA
Image caption A statue of Hindu god Lord Ganesh is carried to the edge of the Arabian Sea before being immersed in the water as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India.
Tristan Robertson-Eyes, aged 7, plays with Elasti Plasti. Image copyright Peter Nicholls/ Reuters
Image caption Seven-year-old Tristan Robertson-Eyes plays with pink slime which is tipped to be a popular gift for children this Christmas.
Actor Willam Belli arrives at the premiere of the film A Star Is Born at the Shrine Auditorium. Image copyright NINA PROMMER/ EPA
Image caption In Los Angeles, actor and drag queen Willam Belli arrives at the premiere of A Star Is Born, a new romantic drama starring Lady Gaga.
Members of the Druid Order take part in a ceremony to celebrate the autumn equinox Image copyright Henry Nicholls/ Reuters
Image caption Members of the British Druid Order take part in a ceremony to celebrate the autumn equinox, on London's Primrose Hill.
Orphan students carry bags they received from a local charity organisation Image copyright Khaled Abdullah/ Reuters
Image caption Orphaned students carry bags they received from a local charity organisation on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen.
An artist with a cat performs during the dress rehearsal of a new show Image copyright TATYANA ZENKOVICH/ EPA
Image caption A performer and her cat practise ahead of their show at the Belarus State Circus in Minsk. Artists from nine countries will take part in the show.
A rescued migrant sleeping at the Aquarius rescue ship Image copyright MAUD VEITH/ AFP
Image caption A child sleeps on board the rescue ship Aquarius in the search and rescue zone off the coast of Libya.
Jed Lowrie of the Oakland Athletics celebrates. Image copyright Abbie Parr/ Getty Images
Image caption Jed Lowrie of the Oakland Athletics celebrates after winning their baseball match in Seattle, Washington, against the Seattle Mariners.
A White House staff member from the presidential food service pours a Diet Coke. Image copyright Carlos Barria/ Reuters
Image caption A White House aide pours a Diet Coke for US President Donald Trump before the start of a lunch for world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2019 Women's collection. Image copyright ETIENNE LAURENT/ EPA
Image caption A model walks down the catwalk during Paris Fashion Week. The presentation of the women's collections runs from 24 September to 2 October.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.

Related Topics