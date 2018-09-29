Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright DIVYAKANT SOLANKI/ EPA Image caption A statue of Hindu god Lord Ganesh is carried to the edge of the Arabian Sea before being immersed in the water as part of the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in Mumbai, India.

Image copyright Peter Nicholls/ Reuters Image caption Seven-year-old Tristan Robertson-Eyes plays with pink slime which is tipped to be a popular gift for children this Christmas.

Image copyright NINA PROMMER/ EPA Image caption In Los Angeles, actor and drag queen Willam Belli arrives at the premiere of A Star Is Born, a new romantic drama starring Lady Gaga.

Image copyright Henry Nicholls/ Reuters Image caption Members of the British Druid Order take part in a ceremony to celebrate the autumn equinox, on London's Primrose Hill.

Image copyright Khaled Abdullah/ Reuters Image caption Orphaned students carry bags they received from a local charity organisation on the outskirts of Sanaa, Yemen.

Image copyright TATYANA ZENKOVICH/ EPA Image caption A performer and her cat practise ahead of their show at the Belarus State Circus in Minsk. Artists from nine countries will take part in the show.

Image copyright MAUD VEITH/ AFP Image caption A child sleeps on board the rescue ship Aquarius in the search and rescue zone off the coast of Libya.

Image copyright Abbie Parr/ Getty Images Image caption Jed Lowrie of the Oakland Athletics celebrates after winning their baseball match in Seattle, Washington, against the Seattle Mariners.

Image copyright Carlos Barria/ Reuters Image caption A White House aide pours a Diet Coke for US President Donald Trump before the start of a lunch for world leaders at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Image copyright ETIENNE LAURENT/ EPA Image caption A model walks down the catwalk during Paris Fashion Week. The presentation of the women's collections runs from 24 September to 2 October.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.