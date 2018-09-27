Bookworms’ paradise away from Beijing bustle

Image copyright FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images

Deep in the heart of a rocky valley on the outskirts of Beijing, a wooden library sits seemingly in the middle of nowhere.

Every weekend, hundreds of bookworms flock to Liyuan Library in Jiaojiehe village, a book sanctuary surrounded by chestnut, walnut and peach trees whose branches were used to decorate the building.

The library, which opened in 2012, draws hundreds of visitors every weekend, many of whom are attracted by the design.

With space for just 40 people at a time, visitors queue to enter the library, which only opens on weekends.

Bookshelves line the reading area, as readers lounge on the floor and elevated platforms.

"We have now banned taking pictures inside, as some people come here just for taking pictures. They even come in costumes, that's really disturbing," owner Pan Xi told AFP.

"We still want to give those who love reading a conducive environment."

