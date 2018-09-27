In Pictures

Bookworms’ paradise away from Beijing bustle

  • 27 September 2018
Exterior of Liyuan Library, which is surrounded by trees Image copyright FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images

Deep in the heart of a rocky valley on the outskirts of Beijing, a wooden library sits seemingly in the middle of nowhere.

Every weekend, hundreds of bookworms flock to Liyuan Library in Jiaojiehe village, a book sanctuary surrounded by chestnut, walnut and peach trees whose branches were used to decorate the building.

People reading inside Liyuan Library Image copyright FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images

The library, which opened in 2012, draws hundreds of visitors every weekend, many of whom are attracted by the design.

People inside Liyuan Library Image copyright FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images

With space for just 40 people at a time, visitors queue to enter the library, which only opens on weekends.

A woman looking out of a window in Liyuan Library Image copyright FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images
People reading inside Liyuan Library Image copyright FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images

Bookshelves line the reading area, as readers lounge on the floor and elevated platforms.

People reading inside Liyuan Library Image copyright FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images

"We have now banned taking pictures inside, as some people come here just for taking pictures. They even come in costumes, that's really disturbing," owner Pan Xi told AFP.

"We still want to give those who love reading a conducive environment."

People reading inside Liyuan Library Image copyright FRED DUFOUR/AFP/Getty Images

