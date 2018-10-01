Your pictures: Motivation
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "motivation".
-
Harvey Jones
Harvey Jones: "This is one of the competitors in the Weymouth Ironman 2018. The first stage, swimming, was in gale-force winds and the second, the cycle ride, had been in torrential rain. Although the weather had improved for the final stage of running, the competitors needed to possess an enormous level of motivation to complete the course."
-
Vineet Prakash
Vineet Prakash: "Homeward, down the road well travelled in Richmond Park."
-
Ashley King
Ashley King: "This garden at New Forest Lavender Farm, Salisbury, dotted with motivational signs and overflowing with radiance, is a wonderful reminder to appreciate the beautiful things life has to offer."
-
Muna Hassan
Muna Hassan: "While in Zermatt, Switzerland, I kept wondering why so many tourists were buying Toblerone chocolate. Then I realised that the mountain drawn on it is actually the Matterhorn. So I bought one too, but of course had to wait an entire day to eat it because of a stubborn cloud that stood in the way of a satisfactory picture. Picture taken, chocolate consumed."
-
Sujith Sudarsan
Sujith Sudarsan: "Everything I do is just to put a smile on that face. My father has always inspired and encouraged me to follow my dreams, come what may. I am what I am today because of my father's sacrifices and his words of wisdom during my darkest times. This photo is dedicated to all the fathers out there who go unnoticed and are truly the unsung heroes in everyone's life."
-
Jenny Downing
Jenny Downing: "Motivated by a carrot, rather than a whip."
-
Christine Philippoteaux
Christine Philippoteaux: "My husband was determined to take a long walk by the sea in Brittany, France. The rugged terrain did not prevent it, and he managed to cover the planned distance."
-
Adrian John Odell
Adrian John Odell: "This photo shows pure and utter motivation combined with grace."
-
Thais Verhasselt
Thais Verhasselt: "A shot of booze for me please! I have come to the conclusion that giving up on drinking is a good motivation. In this case, the person with no motivation has caused detriment to the environment."
-
Samantha Coleman
And finally an image called "anything is possible" by Samantha Coleman, of Conor and Harvey on Newport Beach, Wales.