Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright DAVID GUZMAN/ EPA Image caption Mexican Marines walk away from a fire they'd started to destroy seized supplies of cocaine, marijuana and psychoactive pills in Acapulco.

Image copyright Matthias Oesterle/ Shutterstock Image caption A group dances under a shower of fireworks during the Santa Tecla festival in Sitges, Spain.

Image copyright Francis Mascarenhas/ Reuters Image caption A woman waits backstage before performing at an event to raise money for the transgender community in Mumbai, India.

Image copyright NIC BOTHMA/ EPA Image caption Team Koapman of the Netherlands competes at the Tug-of-War World Championships in Cape Town, South Africa. Around 1,100 athletes from 20 different countries compete across the categories.

Image copyright Aleksandar Plavevski/ EPA Image caption Two horses stand in their stalls at The Museum of Horse Culture in Jiangyin city, near Wuxi, China. The museum houses 47 breeds of horses from more than 30 countries and has won the Guinness World Record for the club with the largest collection of horses in the world.

Image copyright PYONGYANG PRESS CORPS / EPA Image caption North Koreans perform during an event celebrating the meeting of the president of South Korea and the leader of North Korea at the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang.

Image copyright Stephane Mahe/ Reuters Image caption Philippe Gillet, 67, lives with more than 400 reptiles and tamed alligators at his home near Nantes, France. Here, in his living room, he feeds his alligator Ali some chicken.

Image copyright Kirsty O'Connor/ PA Image caption A ballet dancer practises in the sunshine at the Southbank skatepark in London.

Image copyright Clodagh Kilcoyne/ Reuters Image caption A man participates in the Diawa Irish Pairs sea angling event in windy conditions on the Dingle Peninsula in Ireland.

Image copyright Hannah McKay/ Reuters Image caption Model Madeline Stuart, who has Down's syndrome, has the final touches put to her make-up before walking down the catwalk at London Fashion Week.

All photographs belong to the copyright holders as marked.