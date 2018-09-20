Your pictures: My favourite room
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "my favourite room".
-
Jenny Downing
Jenny Downing sent in a picture of a clay house which is based on a neighbour's home: "There's an eccentric couple living nearby, whose tumbledown house we frequently pass. I long to knock on the door."
-
Nick Collins
Nick Collins: "The view from my comfortable chair where I go to read and think, just as I start to doze off."
-
Sukanya Guhathakurta
Sukanya Guhathakurta: "The collection of books from a wide spectrum of subjects and the magical atmosphere created by the candid decorations have made this bookshop in the village of Oia in Santorini one of my favourite rooms where I would like to go back time and again."
-
Kirk Lindsay
Kirk Lindsay: "The main hall of the original Ice Hotel in northern Sweden - cold, eerily silent but truly stunning."
-
Lucia Velasco
Lucia Velasco: "Sunny bathrooms are my safe haven."
-
Tracy Daniels
Tracy Daniels: "My dog Wilson's favourite room is the bedroom where he can always be found 'nesting' in the pillows."
-
Brian Scadding
Brian Scadding: "My small but compact shed that I turned into a small wood working man cave."
-
Sendra Kerherve
Sendra Kerherve: "My 10-year-old daughter's room."
-
Aadhityaa
Aadhityaa: "The colours of my house. The light passes through the window and the window grill's shadow is cast on the shelf nearby. This is my study room in the house. The colours in this room are so distinct and are also pleasant for the eyes."
-
Menny
And finally an image by Menny of her favourite room. The next theme is "motivation" and the deadline for your entries is 25 September. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.