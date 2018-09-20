Your pictures: My favourite room

Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "my favourite room".

  • Model of a home Jenny Downing

    Jenny Downing sent in a picture of a clay house which is based on a neighbour's home: "There's an eccentric couple living nearby, whose tumbledown house we frequently pass. I long to knock on the door."

  • An open window Nick Collins

    Nick Collins: "The view from my comfortable chair where I go to read and think, just as I start to doze off."

  • Inside a bookshop Sukanya Guhathakurta

    Sukanya Guhathakurta: "The collection of books from a wide spectrum of subjects and the magical atmosphere created by the candid decorations have made this bookshop in the village of Oia in Santorini one of my favourite rooms where I would like to go back time and again."

  • Ice hotel Kirk Lindsay

    Kirk Lindsay: "The main hall of the original Ice Hotel in northern Sweden - cold, eerily silent but truly stunning."

  • Bathroom Lucia Velasco

    Lucia Velasco: "Sunny bathrooms are my safe haven."

  • A dog on a bed Tracy Daniels

    Tracy Daniels: "My dog Wilson's favourite room is the bedroom where he can always be found 'nesting' in the pillows."

  • Inside of a shed Brian Scadding

    Brian Scadding: "My small but compact shed that I turned into a small wood working man cave."

  • Lego rooms on the floor Sendra Kerherve

    Sendra Kerherve: "My 10-year-old daughter's room."

  • A room with blue walls Aadhityaa

    Aadhityaa: "The colours of my house. The light passes through the window and the window grill's shadow is cast on the shelf nearby. This is my study room in the house. The colours in this room are so distinct and are also pleasant for the eyes."

  • A light in the kitchen Menny

    And finally an image by Menny of her favourite room. The next theme is "motivation" and the deadline for your entries is 25 September. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.

