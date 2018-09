Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Image copyright Benoit Tessier / Reuters Image caption Retired sprinter Usain Bolt and veteran astronaut Jean-Francois Clervoy, CEO of Novespace, shared a moment of weightlessness in zero-gravity conditions during a promotional flight in a specially modified plane above Reims, France.

Image copyright Spencer Platt / Getty Images Image caption The Tribute in Light memorial lit up Lower Manhattan near One World Trade Center in New York City, as the US remembered the 2,977 people who were killed in the terrorist attacks on 11 September 2001.

Image copyright Robert Deutsch / Reuters Image caption Tennis legend Serena Williams comforted Japan's Naomi Osaka, who was left in tears after the crowd at the US Open tennis final in New York booed when Williams was penalised for her behaviour during her defeat to the 20-year-old.

Image copyright Danish Siddiqui / Reuters Image caption A soldier is captured eating an ice cream during a visit to a zoo in Pyongyang, North Korea, in a photo taken during a government-organised visit for foreign reporters as North Korea marked the 70th anniversary of the founding of the country.

Image copyright Tony Kaumba / Getty Images Image caption In Kenyan capital Nairobi, a mall was demolished by government bulldozers after it was declared to have been illegally built on a river bed. People salvaged construction material from the precariously tilting rubble.

Image copyright Omar Haj Kadour / Getty Images Image caption A Syrian child tries on an improvised gas mask made by his father in preparation for any future raids in Maar Shurin, in rebel-held Idlib province. The father used YouTube videos to learn how to make the masks from charcoal, wood, paper cups, cotton, nylon plastic bags and tape.

Image copyright Tiziana Fabi / AFP Image caption A member of a rugby team composed of refugees kissed Pope Francis during the weekly general audience at St Peter's Square in Vatican City.

Image copyright RT / Reuters Image caption Two Russians claiming to be the men accused by the UK of poisoning former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in Salisbury appeared on Russian state television to deny the allegations, saying they were merely tourists sightseeing.

Image copyright Kirsty O'Connor / PA Image caption Workmen installed a sculpture called Head Above Water on the South Bank next to the River Thames in London. The artwork, by British designer Steuart Padwick, is in support of the Time to Change mental-health campaign.

Image copyright Chaideer Mahyuddin / Getty Images Image caption A nature conservation agency in Banda Aceh, capital of the province of Aceh in Indonesia, seized a two-month-old siamang, or black-furred gibbon, from a villager suspected of being an animal trader.

