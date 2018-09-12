Your pictures: On ice
Each week, we publish a gallery of readers' pictures on a set theme. This week it is "on ice".
-
Gordon Petersen
Gordon Petersen: "Emperor penguin chicks at Atka Bay Rookery, Weddell Sea, Antarctica. Emperor penguins have no natural predators on the ice, so these chicks were very excited to come over and check us out."
-
Elisa Decker
Elisa Decker: "I often walk around Chinatown, New York, where the outdoor fish markets are always a source of inspiration. I liked the surreal effect of this display."
-
Marcus Ludewig
Marcus Ludewig: "This picture is a bit of a happy accident. Cleaning up after our local summer festival, I put half a bag of leftover ice into part of the candyfloss machine and got this amazing mix of colour."
-
Stephen B Kucer
Stephen B Kucer: "Our winter in the Pacific Northwest was so frigid that even the water in the drains turned to ice."
-
Verna Evans
Verna Evans: "A pond in Richmond Park, London, had frozen over but this little bird seemed an expert at landing on the ice."
-
Adelina Lidia Palade
Adelina Lidia Palade: "A superb spectacle of water forms - from liquid, to vapour, to ice - on a stormy February morning at Niagara Falls, Canada."
-
Mark Scott
Mark Scott: "Arctic warfare training in the Royal Marines, where the wind-chill factor can take temperatures as low as -50C (-58F). This photo, taken by me in January 1989, shows my great friend Mick Bunner practising ice breaking drills. The best part was the tot of rum after getting out - without ice, naturally."
-
Christine Philippoteaux
Christine Philippoteaux: "This photo was taken very close to the surface of the frozen lake. This leaf-shaped ice crystal is surprising."
-
Steve Lawson
Steve Lawson: "Swans on the frozen Willen Lake, in Milton Keynes."
-
Jay Gokhale
Jay Gokhale: "Hiking through the Fox Glacier, New Zealand, after a helicopter drop-off with my family. The best memories for many families come through travelling together over the holidays. "
-
Ian Watkins
Ian Watkins: "In Canada, while out looking for polar bears in Churchill, Manitoba, we came across this Arctic fox hunting for lemmings."
-
Daniel Furon
And finally an image by Daniel Furon. The next theme is "my favourite room" and the deadline for your entries is 18 September. If you would like to enter, send your pictures to yourpics@bbc.co.uk. Further details and terms can be found by following the link to "We set the theme, you take the pictures," at the bottom of the page.