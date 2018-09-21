Turning around the lives of dementia patients

Mujananita is very prominent in his Kenyan village. His wife, who is helping to dress him, says: "He has forgotten his way in the village where he has spent his entire life" and that he "can’t remember how to dress and hold a fork". Until very recently, people in his village did not know what dementia was. They did not know why he was acting differently, but through awareness he is now getting greater support and he will have a better quality of life.