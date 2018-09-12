Capturing life on the coast of Britain

During this June's Seafarers Awareness Week, the Shipwrecked Mariners' Society charity challenged the nation's photographers to illustrate Britain's relationship with the sea.

The entries are in and the winning images celebrate Britain's proud maritime heritage - its merchant ships, fishermen, coast, harbours and ports. Here is a selection of shots which capture the ultimate sea views.

Image copyright Chris Herring Image caption In his winning image, Chris Herring captured this yacht which ran aground in calm weather at Cart Gap, Norfolk. He called his image "Fighting to the End".

Image copyright Owen Humphreys Image caption This image by Owen Humphreys sees the Seaham lighthouse in County Durham being bombarded by huge waves.

Image copyright Gareth Easton Image caption Photographer Gareth Easton captured Lee Odie catching whitefish in his trawler, the Guardian Angell, 30 miles (48km) out to sea from Shetland.

Image copyright Rob Amsbury Image caption The South Stack Lighthouse on Anglesey in North Wales is the subject of this image by Rob Amsbury called "Clear Communications".

Image copyright Teri Pengilley Image caption Lucy Sims, 13, swims at 05:00 off the coast of Dover. She is one of the "Sea Gals" - six girls aged 13 or 14 who swam the English Channel as a relay team in July. Teri Pengilley captured Lucy swimming the first leg, which left from Samphire Hoe beach.

Image copyright Craig Scott Image caption Craig Scott's photograph was taken underneath the Old Pier in Aberdour, Fife, from the rocky beach.

Image copyright John Roberts Image caption This boat, the Green Isle, is fishing for tuna in the Bay of Biscay off the western coast of France. John Roberts shot the Irish boat at dawn.

Image copyright Dave Agnelli Image caption Dave Agnelli photographed this two-man crew, off the coast of Guernsey, on board the Amy Blue fishing trawler.

Image copyright Ian Reid Image caption The Fruitful Bow was a fishing boat from Whalsay, Shetland Islands. Photographer Ian Reid says the boat was towed to Clift Sound beach near the village of Scalloway for restoration in the 1980s, but "it never happened and it has just laid there since".

All photographs subject to copyright.