Week in pictures: 1 - 7 September 2018

  • 8 September 2018

Our selection of some of the most striking news photographs taken around the world this week.

Native Korubo Isolado, from the Brazilian state of Acre, poses at the abandoned and crumbling Indian Museum complex. Image copyright Carl de Souza/ AFP
Image caption Korubo Isolado stands in the crumbling Indian Museum complex, which was gutted by fire on Sunday. Since 2006, several indigenous families have been living in shacks around the dilapidated Indian Museum building, which they want to turn into Rio's first native academic institution. They witnessed the fire first-hand.
An activist of the LGBT community celebrates after the Supreme Court's verdict Image copyright Abhishek N. Chinnappa/ Reuters
Image caption An activist celebrates after the Supreme Court's verdict to decriminalise gay sex in India. The ruling overturns a 2013 judgement which upheld a colonial-era law, under which gay sex was categorised as an "unnatural offence".
The Villarrica Volcano is seen at night from Pucon town, Chile Image copyright Cristobal Saavedra Escobar/ Reuters
Image caption The Villarrica Volcano, seen at night from Pucon town, Chile. The 2,840m (9,320ft) high Villarrica is an active volcano with a lava lake in its crater.
This aerial photo shows children lining up for a flag-raising ceremony. Image copyright Johannes Eisele/AFP
Image caption Children line up for a flag-raising ceremony on their first day back at school after the summer holidays in Shanghai, China.
A Wonka bar from Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1997) at the Prop Store film memorabilia exhibition. Image copyright Victoria Jones/ PA
Image caption A Wonka bar from the remake of the Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory film (1997) is exhibited at the BFI IMAX in central London.
Guests attend preview event for Candytopia in San Francisco Image copyright Kelly Sullivan/ Getty Images
Image caption Two guests enjoy themselves at a sweet-themed museum in San Francisco, USA.
A woman takes a photograph as she walks along a road that was heavily damaged by an earthquake Image copyright Carl Court/Getty Images
Image caption A woman walks along a road which was heavily damaged after a powerful 6.7-magnitude earthquake struck the northern Japanese island of Hokkaido, triggering landslides and widespread disruption.
Kosovar woman Sheqerie Buqaj lays on her back as she receives a traditional face painting Image copyright Armend Nimani/AFP
Image caption A Kosovan woman has her face painted during a traditional wedding ceremony. As part of a near-extinct tradition, the young women of her community have their faces painted in many layers of colour, with golden circles added to symbolise the cycles of life.
Deer rest in front of the Papal cross during sunny weather at the Phoenix Park Image copyright Clodagh Kilcoyne/ Reuters
Image caption Deer rest in front of the Papal cross at the Phoenix Park in Dublin, Ireland.
Supporters of the former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa, who leads the country's joint opposition, hold candles during an anti-government protest in Colombo, Sri Lanka Image copyright Dinuka Liyanawatte/ Reuters
Image caption Supporters of the former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa hold candles during an anti-government protest in Colombo. Rajapaksa, who leads the country's joint opposition, was ousted in 2015 amid allegations of human rights abuses. Rajapaksa and his family deny any wrongdoing.

